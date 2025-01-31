Eco Survey: Skilled labour, simpler regulations to drive services growth

India’s services sector has been the most consistent driver of gross value added (GVA) in the economy. According to the Economic Survey 2024-25, its share in total GVA at current prices has risen from 50.6 per cent in FY14 to approximately 55 per cent in FY25.

Beyond its direct contribution to economic output, the sector employs nearly 30 per cent of the workforce and plays a crucial role in the broader economy through the "servicification" of manufacturing—where services are increasingly integrated into production and post-production processes.

Globally, shifting economic trends are reshaping the demand and growth trajectory of services, making it imperative for India to stay competitive. Notably, services are expanding in regions where manufacturing is slowing, and new risks are emerging in IT and professional services due to geopolitical shifts, the survey highlighted.

“Geo-economic fragmentation is reshaping supply chains as trade policies evolve in the West. To sustain momentum, India must enhance global competitiveness through structural reforms and deregulation,” said Rumki Majumdar, economist, Deloitte India.

The survey also referenced a NITI Aayog working paper that explores the transformative potential of the services sector. The paper classifies the sector into four strategic categories: Defend, Accelerate, Transform, and Untapped—each requiring a distinct approach.

Defend: Computer & information services and professional, scientific & business services fall under this category. The focus should be to sustain global sectoral presence and enhance market growth.

Also Read

Accelerate: Transport, trade & repair, education, and financial services fall under this category, requiring measures to boost growth.

Transform: Sectors needing productivity innovation and global reach, including travel, health, and personal, cultural & recreational services.

Untapped: Sectors where India needs to increase market share, ensure efficiency, and sustainability. These include insurance & pensions, audio & visual-related services, telecommunications, and postal & courier services.

AI-skilled manpower & reducing regulatory hurdles

The Economic Survey highlights that the emerging services landscape auto-generates two key conclusions.

First, suitable digital and technical skills stand to benefit from AI penetration. It urges that initiatives taken in Budget 2024-25 need to be carried forward into action through synergistic efforts by all tiers of the government, the private sector, and skilling institutions.

Second, the survey calls for a review and amendment of complicated procedures at the grassroots level, as well as regulations and rules that hinder both manufacturing and services.

India’s share in global services exports has been steadily rising for the last two decades. This has helped compensate for fluctuations in the share of merchandise exports in global merchandise exports. India ranks seventh globally, representing a 4.3 per cent share in global services exports.

C-DOT—Reducing dependence on foreign telecom technology

As part of India’s transition from a technology importer to a developer and exporter, the Economic Survey has highlighted a series of innovations at the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT).

C-DOT, India's telecom technology development centre, has been instrumental in developing indigenous 4G and 5G technologies necessary for the state-run telco to roll out both. The government is aiming to export a full range of indigenously designed 4G and 5G technology stacks in 2024 as part of bilateral agreements.

Recognising the rising importance of cybersecurity, C-DOT has developed quantum encryption solutions, ensuring secure communication for government and strategic sectors.

The Centre has also created geo-targeted and automated multi-hazard, multimedia early warning alerts for citizens against natural disasters.

Through its Collaborative Research Programme (CRP), C-DOT fosters indigenous telecom innovation by partnering with industry players. This initiative strengthens India's telecom research ecosystem, with C-DOT offering funding and expertise to help companies develop advanced technologies.

C-DOT also supports startups incubated under the CRP framework. The National Initiative for Developing and Harnessing Innovations (NIDHI) and the Avishkar programme have been launched by the government to nurture innovations and transform ideas into startups.