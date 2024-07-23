Transitioning to a green future: Budget 2024 underlines energy security

With energy security being one of the nine priorities of the NDA government in their Budget planning, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday announced a series of policies related to green energy, new clean technologies and climate action.

"We will bring out a policy document on appropriate energy transition pathways that balance the imperatives of employment, growth and environmental sustainability," Sitharaman said in her Budget speech.

The government will also formulate a road map for moving the “hard to abate” industries from “energy efficiency” targets to “emission targets”. Appropriate regulations for transition of these industries from the current “Perform, Achieve and Trade” mode to “Indian Carbon Market” mode will be put in place, Sitharaman said. The Centre had last year formulated India’s first domestic carbon trading market, the final shape of which is still in the works.