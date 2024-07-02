Power sector Budget wish list: Funds for green energy, more domestic mfg

With India accelerating green energy transition, the energy sector is pinning hopes on the upcoming Union Budget to catalyse policy support and tax benefits. Sector executives are expecting a relook of GST rates across the renewable energy supply chain, viability gap funding for newer sectors such as green hydrogen, offshore wind, energy storage among others.

Srivatsan Iyer, global CEO, Hero Future Energies said, the green energy industry was looking for the reduction of GST rates on renewable energy components. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"Lowering GST on solar modules, wind turbines, and electrolysers from the current rates to 5 per cent would significantly reduce project costs and thereby, reduce cost of renewable power and hydrogen to consumers across India," Iyer said, adding that reducing or eliminating customs duties on imported solar cells and modules would enhance the economic feasibility of solar projects and for projects involving green hydrogen.





Read More: Budget Watch: Govt may announce new 5G initiatives, focus on R&D for 6G

Resonating the same hopes, S K Gupta, CFO, AMPIN Energy Transition said that the government should also consider removing the mandate on procuring ALMM approved solar modules requirement, especially for the commercial and industrial segment. He said, as the capacity of the ALMM list of companies is lower and there is no direct subsidy, the government should relax this mandate. ALMM is a Centre approved list of solar equipment suppliers which has only domestic players, the capacity of which is lower than the demand.

Gupta, however, also said that the Budget should encourage key equipment manufacturing for module and cell manufacturing in India itself through promoting suitable policy, regulatory, financial and tax regime for the same. "India has a strong history of inhouse equipment manufacturing yet our reliance on RE manufacturing machinery and equipment is almost 100%. In the next phase, this reliance should be reduced to zero," he said.

More From This Section

New sectors need new rules

In recent years, newer clean energy sectors have emerged, which includes fuels such as green hydrogen, plant based biofuels, energy storage among others. The energy sector experts point out, initial subsidy support, tax relaxation on import of crucial raw materials would help the indigenous industry grow rapidly.

Iyer said the industry is hopeful for the Budget to support the growth of green hydrogen and battery storage through viability gap funding and subsidies. “This support is essential for making hydrogen competitive with other alternatives and fostering the development of a robust battery storage market,” he said.

Raju Kumar, partner and energy tax leader, EY India said the green hydrogen mission launched in 2021 would require policy support to address infrastructure, storage, and transportation related challenges. "On the GST front, important areas to consider would be reduction in GST on hydrogen to foster greater adoption and inclusion of natural gas within the GST framework," Kumar said.

Earlier this year, the Centre announced a new scheme for promoting rooftop solar. While Rs 75,000 crore of central funding has been allocated for the programme, Kumar is of the view that for rapid rooftop solarisation, power distribution companies "may receive financial thrust to develop a country-wide infrastructure for transmission and metering".