Union Budget 2025 expectations LIVE: Budget should focus on infra spending, says RBI MPC member

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will deliver the 2025-26 Budget on February 1. In the lead-up to the presentation, multiple sectors have voiced their concerns and expectations.

RBI Monetary Policy Committee member Nagesh Kumar said that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's focus in the 2025-26 Budget should be on capital expenditure and infrastructure investment to drive economic growth and ensure its long-term sustainability.

Kumar, a renowned economist, stressed that sustaining and expanding infrastructure spending would be crucial for fostering a stronger economic growth trajectory for India.

"In light of the slight economic slowdown we observed in the second quarter, and in general, there is a pressing need to enhance growth and ensure it becomes more robust and sustainable," Kumar stated.

The finance minister is scheduled to present the Budget speech in Parliament at 11 am on February 1, 2025.