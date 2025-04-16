Wednesday, April 16, 2025 | 11:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
CBSE board results 2025 Date: How to check scorecards on Digilocker and SMS

The CBSE is preparing to declare the Class 10 and 12 board exam results 2025 at cbse.gov.in. While the official date is yet to be confirmed, the results are expected by May

Sonika Nitin Nimje
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2025 | 11:14 AM IST

CBSE Result 2025: With the CBSE Class 10 board exams now concluded, students across the country are eagerly awaiting their results. Based on previous years' trends, the CBSE 10th result 2025 is likely to be declared in May. While the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the results soon on its official website — cbse.gov.in — the exact date and time of the announcement are yet to be confirmed.
 
The Class 10 and Class 12 exams were administered by the CBSE this year from February 15 to March 18 and February 5 to April 4, respectively. The results for 2025 are anticipated to be made public in the final week of May, based on previous trends, which include May 13 in 2024, May 12 in 2023, and July 22 in 2022.
 

CBSE Class 10 & 12 results 2025: How to check online?

Step 1: Go to results.cbse.nic.in or cbse.gov.in
Step 2: Press on either ‘CBSE 10th Result 2025’ or ‘CBSE 12th Result 2025’
Step 3: Fill in your roll number, date of birth, and security code

Step 4: Press submit to check your result
Step 5: Download and print a copy for your results.  READ | Punjab board Class 10, 12 results 2025   |  UP Board 2025

CBSE Class 10th Result 2025: How to check via SMS?

Step 1: Open your message app on your phone
Step 2: Type- cbse10 “RollNumber" “School Code" “Centre Number"
Step 3: Submit the message on mobile number on 7738299899
Step 4: You will get your CBSE 10th Board Result 2025 on the same phone number.   READ | Haryana HBSE 12th results 2025    |  GUJCET 2025 results

CBSE board results 2025: How to check on DigiLocker?

Step 1: Go to the digilocker.gov.in
Step 2: Select your class: Class 10 or Class 12
Step 3: Fill in your school code, roll number, and the 6-digit PIN shared by your school
Step 4: Press Next, fill in the OTP sent to your registered mobile number
Step 5: Your DigiLocker account will be activated, after verification. 
Step 6: Press on ‘Go to DigiLocker account’ to access your results under the Documents section.
 

First Published: Apr 16 2025 | 10:57 AM IST

