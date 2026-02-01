Budget 2026-27: Manufacturing gets a boost; check sector-wise allocations

The Union Budget 2026–27 placed manufacturing at the core of its expenditure priorities, with targeted allocations across strategic and industrial manufacturing segments.

Presenting the Budget in Parliament, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government remained committed to strengthening domestic manufacturing capacity while reducing critical import dependence.

“Keeping Atmanirbharta as a lodestar, we have built domestic manufacturing capacity, energy security, and reduced critical import dependencies,” Sitharaman said, adding that these measures supported employment generation and sustained economic growth.

Details of multi-sector allocations

Scheme / Programme BE 2026–27 (₹ crore) Previous allocation (simplified) Bio-pharma SHAKTI 500 No allocation was made for the scheme in previous years India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) 2.0 1,000 This is a new phase with no allocation earlier Modified Programme for Semiconductors & Display Manufacturing 8,000 The scheme received ₹4,300 crore in the previous fiscal year PLI Scheme – MeitY (Electronics Manufacturing) 1,527 The allocation stood at ₹7,000 crore in the previous fiscal year Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme 1,500 The scheme was introduced in 2025 and had no allocation earlier Three Dedicated Chemical Parks 600 This is the first budgetary allocation for the scheme PLI – White Goods (ACs & LED Lights) 1,004 The scheme received ₹304 crore in the previous fiscal year PM Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME) 1,043 The allocation stood at ₹1,500 crore in the previous fiscal year National Industrial Corridor Development Trust (NICDIT) 3,000 The scheme received ₹3,000 crore in the previous fiscal year Nuclear Power Projects 2,500 The previous allocation stood at ₹1,333 crore National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) 3,001 The fund received ₹1,700 crore in the previous fiscal year SME Growth Fund 500 No allocation was made for the fund in earlier years Fund of Funds for MSMEs 1,900 The allocation was ₹900 crore in the previous fiscal year Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance (RAMP) 1,500 The scheme received ₹1,468 crore in the previous fiscal year GECL for MSME Borrowers 9,000 An allocation of ₹9,000 crore was provided in the previous year Promotion of Sports Goods Manufacturing 500 This is the first time the scheme has received budgetary support

New and expanded schemes for industrial manufacturing Several manufacturing-focused schemes received fresh allocations or significant enhancements in the Budget. Among the key announcements was the launch of three dedicated Chemical Parks, which received a ₹600 crore allocation for the first time in BE 2026-27. The Budget also provided ₹500 crore for Bio-pharma SHAKTI, marking its first budgetary allocation. The India Semiconductor Mission 2.0 was allocated ₹1,000 crore, while the Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme received ₹1,500 crore in BE 2026-27. The production-linked incentive (PLI) Scheme for White Goods (ACs and LED Lights) saw its allocation rise to ₹1,004 crore, compared with ₹304 crore in the previous fiscal year.

MSME support linked to manufacturing expansion The Budget reinforced support for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as part of the manufacturing push. Measures were announced to improve access to growth capital and formal credit for scalable MSMEs, alongside continued policy support for sectoral expansion. On liquidity, the Finance Minister said transactions worth over ₹7 trillion had already been enabled through the TReDS platform, with further steps proposed to deepen invoice discounting and strengthen cash flows for smaller enterprises. The Budget also maintained allocations for industrial infrastructure and corridor-led manufacturing. The National Industrial Corridor Development and Implementation Trust (NICDIT) retained an allocation of ₹3,000 crore, while investments in plug-and-play industrial parks were scaled up.