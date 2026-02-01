Associate Sponsors

Budget places infra at heart of journey towards 'Viksit Bharat': Gadkari

He said the Budget for 2026-27 outlines a decisive roadmap centred on farmers, youth, and MSMEs

Nitin Gadkari
Nitin Gadkari hails Union Budget 2026 | File Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2026 | 2:58 PM IST
Union Budget for 2026-27 places infrastructure at the heart of India's journey towards Viksit Bharat2047, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Sunday.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday presented the Union Budget 2026-27 in the Lok Sabha.

"With a clear focus on connectivity, manufacturing depth, and regional balance, the Budget outlines a decisive push to build world-class, future-ready infrastructure," Gadkari said in a social media post on X.

He said initiatives announced in the Budget reflect a clear vision: infrastructure not just as physical assets, but as an enabler of resilience, opportunity, and global competitiveness.

The minister also said the Budget for 2026-27 outlines a decisive roadmap centred on farmers, youth, and MSMEs, strengthening the foundations of inclusive growth, innovation, and capital investment as India progresses towards.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 01 2026 | 2:58 PM IST

