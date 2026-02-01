Sunday, February 01, 2026 | 01:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Budget / News / Budget 2026: FM Sitharaman keeps LTCG tax rates unchanged for FY27

Budget 2026: FM Sitharaman keeps LTCG tax rates unchanged for FY27

The Union Budget 2026 keeps long-term capital gains tax rates unchanged, while buyback proceeds will be taxed as capital gains; securities transaction tax on commodities futures has been increased

Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Budget 2026

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while presenting Union Budget 2026 in Parliament. (Photo: X/@narendramodi)

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2026 | 1:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Budget 2026 saw no changes to long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax rates and made no mention of revisions to income tax rates either. As a result, the prevailing rates for the financial year 2025–26 (FY26) are expected to continue in the new financial year too.

What are long-term capital gains?

Capital assets include listed equity shares, mutual funds, tax-free bonds, debentures, unlisted shares, immovable property and other financial instruments. The tax treatment of capital gains depends on the holding period, which determines whether gains are classified as long-term capital gains (LTCG) or short-term capital gains (STCG). The holding period differs between asset classes such as listed equity shares and equity-focused mutual funds versus immovable assets, gold, unlisted equity shares or debt mutual funds. 
 
 

What are the prevailing LTCG tax rates?

  • Unit-linked insurance plans (Ulips) with an annual premium above ₹2.5 lakh: LTCG taxed at 12.5 per cent without indexation
  • Listed equity shares and equity mutual funds: LTCG taxed at 12.5 per cent without indexation after 12 months; gains up to ₹1.25 lakh exempt
  • Listed tax-free bonds and listed debentures: LTCG taxed at 12.5 per cent without indexation after 12 months
  • Unlisted shares: LTCG taxed at 12.5 per cent without indexation after 24 months
  • Unlisted debentures and bonds: LTCG taxed at slab rate (no indexation) after 24 months
Meanwhile, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said buyback proceeds for all categories of shareholders will be taxed as capital gains. She also proposed increasing the securities transaction tax (STT) on commodities futures to 0.05 per cent from 0.02 per cent, which triggered a sharp fall in the Sensex and Nifty indices.
 

More From This Section

Budget 2026

Budget 2026: Govt raises infra spending by 8.8% to record ₹12.2 trillion

FM sitharaman presenting Budget 2026

Derivatives trading to get costlier: STT on options premium raised to 0.15%

Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Budget 2026

Budget 2026: Govt allocates ₹600 crore for three dedicated chemical parks

share buybacks, investment, stock market, sensex, bse, nifty, investors, cash, fund, fdi, fpi, shares, listings, ipo

Decoded: Share buybacks to be taxed as capital gains under Budget 2026

The deadly unrest in Bangladesh, which prompted India to recall its staff from Dhaka high commission and temporarily halt visa issuance there, has dealt a blow to medical tourism back home.

Budget 2026: Biopharma to medical tourism, push for healthcare value chain

Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman LTCG long-term capital gains Tax rate BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 01 2026 | 1:39 PM IST

Explore News

Union Budget 2026 LIVEStock Market LIVETax Relief on Indian OverseasGold and Silver ETF CrashBudget 2026 ReliefWhy Market Crash TodayIncome Tax Deadline ExtensionNRI Property Buying RulesBudget 2026 on NRI InvestmentPersonal Finance