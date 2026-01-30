Gold, silver ETFs plunge as precious metals retreat; analysts weigh

Gold and Silver exchange-traded funds (ETFs) declined on Friday, January 30, 2026, as precious metals prices retreated. At 9:58 AM, among others, Bandhan Silver ETF and Nippon Silver ETF were down over 5 per cent; ICICI Prudential Silver ETF, Tata Silver ETF, HDFC Silver ETF, Aditya Birla Sun Life Silver ETF, Groww Silver ETF, and Axis Silver ETF were down over 4 per cent. Additionally, Axis Silver ETF, SBI Silver ETF, Kotak Silver ETF and DSP Silver ETF slipped over 3 per cent.

At around the same time, DSP Gold ETF slumped 4.39 per cent; Nippon Gold ETF, Axis Gold ETF, and Groww Gold ETF declined over 3 per cent. Meanwhile, Aditya Birla Sun Life Gold ETF and Bandhan Gold ETF fell over 2 per cent.

The ETFs were mirroring the fall in the gold and silver prices, which saw a record rally earlier. On Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), silver February futures were trading around 2.75 per cent or ₹11,281 lower at ₹3,99,423 per kg, and gold March futures were trading 1.16 per cent or ₹2,082 lower to ₹1,78,050 per 10 gram.

In January so far, MCX spot silver has rallied 67 per cent and gold has gained nearly 32 per cent, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Why did safe-haven asset prices fall today?

According to reports, gold fell, following its first drop in nearly two weeks, as the US dollar strengthened after a report that the Trump administration is preparing to nominate Kevin Warsh for Federal Reserve chair.

In the international market, spot gold lost 3.9 per cent to $5,183.21 per ounce, as of 0323 GMT, after falling as much as 5 per cent earlier. It scaled a record high of $5,594.82 on Thursday. A gauge of the dollar rose as much as 0.5 per cent, making precious metals more expensive for most buyers.

Analysts’ view on gold, silver ETFs

Decline in ETF holdings and lease rate are negative developments for the metal, according to Praveen Singh, head of commodities, Mirae Asset ShareKhan.

“Silver may trade with a bearish bias in the short term, however, the downside is expected to be limited unless the Iranian crisis is fully resolved, though huge volatility is expected on the ebb and flow of geopolitical news,” said Singh.

The broader structure for MCX Gold remains firmly bullish, though the market is witnessing fast intraday swings, reflecting short-term overheating and tactical profit booking after the recent sharp rise, according to Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

“The ₹1,57,000–₹1,59,000 zone continues to act as a strong dynamic support. A sustained hold above ₹1,68,000 could revive upside momentum toward ₹1,74,000–₹1,77,000, keeping the medium-term outlook constructive despite near-term volatility,” said Ponmudi R.

For silver, he said that MCX Silver futures surged above ₹4,00,000, recently printing record highs near ₹4,20,048. The rally has been sharp and extended, pushing momentum indicators into extreme overbought zones, which is leading to heat-led consolidation and rapid intraday pullbacks. However, the broader trend remains decisively bullish, with the steep rising channel intact and major EMAs providing strong dynamic support.

According to Ponmudi, the ₹3,55,000–₹3,60,000 zone remains a critical base. Immediate resistance is seen near ₹4,15,000–₹4,20,000, with potential extension toward ₹4,25,000 if momentum sustains. Dips continue to offer accumulation opportunities for positional participants.

Disclaimer: View and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.