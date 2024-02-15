India could soon be our next launch pad, says Irish Distillers CEO

With more than 360,000 cases of Irish whisky consumed in India in 2022, the country’s alco-bev market is witnessing a sea change. Nodjame Cecile Fouad, Chairman and CEO, Irish Distillers, the maker of Jameson whisky, in an email interaction, tells Akshara Srivastava about the opportunities in India and the brand’s expansion plans. Edited excerpts:

What is the kind of future you see for Irish whisky in India?

India is a strategic market for Irish Distillers. Globally, Jameson is the number one Irish whisky brand, as well as the most-awarded Irish whisky. Witnessing a quadrupling in business over the past two years alone, India has swiftly emerged as one of our foremost priority markets.



How big is the Indian market for Jameson and how do you see it growing in the coming years?

In terms of market ranking, India stands as our third-largest market. However, buoyed by our remarkable success story with Jameson in India, our ambition is to have India ascend to the second spot in the future. The fact that India is also one of the largest whisky consumers in the world has tipped the scales for us to make significant strides with Jameson. This surge aligns seamlessly with the prevailing trend towards premiumisation, where discerning consumers prioritise drinking less but better. Further, the evolving preferences and diversification of the Indian consumer landscape augur well for our prospects in the country.



Have you witnessed a changing perception towards whiskey in India?

India continues to influence the global landscape for whisky consumption. With growing urbanisation, increasing disposable income and changing consumer preferences in recent years, the Indian liquor industry has witnessed an interesting growth trajectory – one that resonates with increased normalisation towards alcohol.

How do you navigate the challenges posed by regulatory restrictions in the Indian alco-bev industry?

The industry has been regulated for advertising and marketing for a long time. However, our teams continue to engage with consumers within the regulatory framework in a compliant way. Testament to our success in India is Jameson’s independent spirit and counter-culture imagery. From breaking age-old category codes of whisky in communication, content collaborations, to amplifying its imagery with partnerships with iconic festivals like Magnetic Fields and India Bike Week, the brand has managed to carve out a cult following, which transcends traditional barriers of age, pricing, and imagery.



What are your expansion plans for the Indian market? What is the kind of investment that you will be putting behind this expansion?

In India, our strategy has been laser-focused on growing the Jameson brand and awareness of the Irish whisky category. According to data from International Wine and Spirits Research, more than 360,000 cases of Irish whisky were consumed in India in 2022. Meanwhile, Jameson has grown at a compounded annual growth rate of 96 per cent in the last three years. With three different variants - Jameson Irish whiskey, Jameson Black Barrel and Jameson Caskmates - we have ensured that we have something for every kind of consumer.



India is full of potential, and we are making inroads by partnering with local distributors and retailers to further strengthen our foothold in the country. We believe that we will soon see India outranking other markets, thanks to the country’s inclination towards diverse taste profiles. We enjoy immense success with our prestige and super premium launches in other markets – India could soon be our next launch pad for the same.

What kind of challenges do already existing brands and the rise in popularity of Indian single malts pose to you?

India presents a dynamic consumer landscape characterised by an insatiable appetite for high-provenance products and a diverse taste profile. This growing trend towards experimentation and the pursuit of novel offerings affords Jameson the unique opportunity to cater to evolving consumer preferences. The strength of Jameson is its incredible taste profile – a harmonious blend of smoothness and approachability that resonates deeply with consumers, fostering a robust base of appreciation and loyalty.







