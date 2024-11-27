Killer application for 5G is not single use cases but use places: Ericsson

Telecom operators must offer differentiated 5G services to monetise the technology, focusing on “use places” like Indian Premier League matches or major concerts as much as use cases, says Jasmeet Singh Sethi, head of Ericsson ConsumerLab, in an interview with Subhayan Chakraborty in New Delhi. Tracking global trends for over two decades, ConsumerLab sees GenAI driving the next wave of 5G adoption in India. Edited excerpts:

Ericsson's latest ConsumerLab report has focused on “use places” instead of traditional 5G “use cases”. Could you elaborate on this approach?

The killer application for 5G isn't a single use case but use places. For example, crowded locations like stadia or events require extra capacity. Operators can invest in temporary capacity for such venues and monetise it through partnerships or differentiated connectivity services without compromising baseline experiences for other users. If an operator introduces a premium subscription with higher speeds, additional capacity must be provisioned to ensure that premium users don't share resources with others. For example, of 30,000 people at a venue, if 2,000 opt for the premium plan, infrastructure must support this demand without affecting the baseline service for others.

Can this be done through network slicing? Network slicing isolates traffic into different slices. For instance, a premium slice could provide higher performance for users willing to pay more, while others receive baseline connectivity. This ensures no degradation of service for non-premium users, while offering enhanced experiences to those opting for the premium service. Also, advanced use cases like multi-camera cricket match streaming or AI-generated replays are already being realised. AI-generated replays, for instance, could create a highlights package for users who missed parts of a match. This innovation is supported by advancements in AI and network capabilities.

In 2023, ConsumerLab reported that despite high mobile data consumption in India, two-thirds of 5G users had unused data by month-end. Has this changed? It remains the same. Globally, the model of selling flat rate, unlimited, inflated data volumes is prevalent. We have reached an inflection point now whereby consumers are saying they have enough data, when offered more. Getting the step-up economics of moving users to higher tier plans to work remains a challenge for most telcos globally. What can change this is Generative AI and video-related applications. While this will start moving people from a base tier to higher tier plans, I don't think that will be enough. We would have to do a lot more.

Why are Indian users more open to adopting AI vis à vis users in developed markets? Indian users see AI as a value exchange. Many are already accustomed to sharing personal information with platforms like Facebook or Instagram. They view GenAI as a tool that can significantly enhance productivity and day-to-day life. Additionally, there’s less scepticism around privacy, and the focus is on leveraging AI's potential across segments, from students to professionals. The latest Ericsson ConsumerLab report shows 21 per cent of Indian GenAI users using more than 4 different Gen AI apps on smartphones, compared to just 8 per cent in the US.