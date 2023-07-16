Our philosophy on Gen AI is to go slow, so that we can move fast: Cisco

Recently, networking major Cisco said it is making significant investments in manufacturing capabilities in India with an aim to drive over $1 billion in combined exports and domestic production over the next few years. Daisy Chittilapilly, President, Cisco India and SAARC, talks about the reasons behind Cisco’s manufacturing push, industry trends, and its focus on generative artificial intelligence (AI), in an interview with Ayushman Baruah in Bengaluru. Edited excerpts.

What is the reason Cisco is investing big in manufacturing now?



At Cisco, we are always looking at the agility and resiliency of our supply chain. So that is a constant process, and obviously, Covid has only intensified the debate and the dialogue around that conversation. So, that is obviously a factor. The fact that the government of India is so focused in terms of manufacturing and making India a manufacturing leader on the world stage, that commitment is equally important to brands like Cisco and others. We are in an economy where manufacturing as a percentage of GDP at 17 per cent is underperforming, but the government has a clear path, and manufacturing has to get north of 25 per cent of GDP for us to keep our economic goals in sight. Then, yes, there are incentive schemes. The government is announcing a lot of incentive schemes like the Production Linked Incentive (PLI), which are obviously attractive, and perhaps most importantly, the ecosystem in India is maturing. There is also a strong demand domestically for technology. In addition, we have always been a very strong talent hub and there has been no dearth of engineering talent.

Do you plan to set up any manufacturing hubs across states in India?



Our model worldwide is to manufacture through subcontractors. We have announced plans to start manufacturing in Chennai because our subcontractors have a presence there, and that is how we made Chennai an informed choice of destination.

Will you manufacture only in Chennai or look at other states too?



Right now, it will only be in Chennai. There are no other plans at this point in time and that is where we are starting. Nobody can foretell the future.

How big will the Chennai production facility be?



The billion dollars that we have announced is the capacity of the first limit we want to hit in terms of production output from that plant. In terms of employment, we are beginning the first stage with about 1,200 people who will support the efforts. To begin with, we are focussing on networking equipment including routing and switching portfolio.

Where does Cisco fit into the much talked about Generative AI?



Our philosophy today is to go slow, so that we can move fast. The thinking behind that is, Gen AI is a tool whose implications and ramifications are still being discovered. There are a lot of positive possibilities, but at the same time, it is a tool that has a lot of concerns around data, privacy, copyright, and cyber security. So, as a company, our position towards AI has always been to use it responsibly, to have an ethical framework around it. We are in the process of looking at all the ramifications of using Gen AI inside Cisco’s processes and technology. AI is not an unknown topic to Cisco. We already have a lot of AI embedded in all of our technology ranging from our networking portfolio to security portfolio.

What are the trends you are seeing in the routing and switching portfolio in India?

