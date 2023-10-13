Home / Companies / Interviews / We see strong momentum for second half: HCLTech CEO & MD C Vijayakumar

We see strong momentum for second half: HCLTech CEO & MD C Vijayakumar

C Vijayakumar, MD & CEO, HCLTech in a video interview with Shivani Shinde talks about the revenue guidance cut, growth drivers and hiring targets

Shivani Shinde
Premium
C Vijayakumar, CEO & MD, HCLTech

3 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2023 | 7:58 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

HCLTech, which missed Bloomberg estimates for its second-quarter revenue but still managed to beat its larger peers in profit and revenue growth, expects to exit FY24 strongly. The information technology services major, however, slashed its top-line growth guidance for the current financial year to 5-6 per cent. C Vijayakumar, chief executive officer and managing director, HCLTech, talks about the revenue guidance cut, growth drivers, and hiring targets in a video interview with Shivani Shinde. Edited excerpts:

HCLTech has signed one of its largest deals; Q3 is traditionally strong for the company, and you have also said H2 (the second half of the financial year) looks better. Then why have you slashed the revenue guidance for FY24?

Yes, our bookings have been very good. We will have a strong exit as our third quarter is strong. But our first quarter was weak and the second quarter was reasonably okay. However, when you combine the first two quarters, the first half is weak. We see strong momentum for the second half. Based on these, we took the decision to cut the revenue guidance.

The mismatch between revenue growth and deal wins is happening quite regularly. Do you see client decisions also changing in the current order book?

Our deal bookings are only those where we go and start execution. In these deals, there will be no delays. A majority of the deals that are coming now are in the efficiency and cost optimisation segment. Hence, customers want to move faster on these things. That does not mean discretionary deals are not there. They are a little soft. Efficiency deals are not just about people transition but also about how you bring technology transformation, which will reduce the cost of operations. That’s where we are actively engaged.

Are there any updates on generative artificial intelligence (AI) deals for this quarter?

We have 100 projects underway that are generative AI-focused. Last quarter, the number was 70. While some are at the ‘proof of concept’ stage, others are getting implemented. We will continue to proliferate our offerings in this segment and this will eventually become a big offering. However, at this point, it’s about taking one step at a time.

Your peers have seen BFSI impacting their growth. In the case of HCLTech, the segment has grown. What is driving this growth?

In financial services, we have been positioned as a disruptive player. We have always questioned the status quo in every client’s tech landscape, in terms of how they have outsourced, what are the areas that they can do differently. A lot of traditional vendors are in a comfort zone and they don’t ask these questions. As a newcomer, as a challenger, we’ve really taken a position of challenging the status quo. And that has resonated extremely well.

You added 3,630 freshers, but still had a net fall in headcount in Q2. Will this continue in FY25?

The headcount has reduced because we have had attrition but did not backfill those positions. This is because we had access to trained people in the system. These freshers were hired in the last 18 months. For this fiscal year, we continue to hold our target of fresher hire at 10,000. For FY25, HCLTech teams are already at campuses.



Also Read

HCLTech Q1FY24 results: Net profit rises 7.6% YoY to Rs 3,534 crore

HCLTech opens new facility in Chennai for 5G infrastructure testing

HCLTech signs $2.1 billion managed network services deal with Verizon

Q2 results: HCLTech net beats estimates, but FY24 growth forecast cut

HCLTech reports 11% jump in Q4 net profit, pegs guidance at 6-8%

Excess vaccine-making capacity may get utilised in 3-5 years: Merck Life

Supreme Court likely to hear Jet Airways lenders plea on October 12

India may become Zoho's 2nd-largest mkt in 2-3 years: Sridhar Vembu

As economy expands, growth becomes more deep-rooted: Anand Radhakrishnan

Business AI would be the next big bet for SAP: President & MD Kulmeet Bawa

Topics :HCLTechIT Services industryQ2 results

First Published: Oct 13 2023 | 7:47 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Telangana HC declines to rule on published post-revision electoral rolls

BJP leader accuses Rajasthan CM Gehlot of Model Code of Conduct violation

World Cup 2023

Cricket WC 2023: Television sales skyrocket, especially for larger screens

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs BAN Playing 11: Williamson set to return today

India News

As India's rank falls to 111, here's everything about Global Hunger Index

Operation Ajay: Flight carrying 212 Indians from Israel lands in Delhi

Economy News

G20 FMCBG releases joint communique adopting roadmap on crypto assets

Fed policymakers flag high rates for 'some time' while risks shift

Next Story