28 listed Indian realty firms sell ₹53k crore in properties, Prestige leads

DLF Ltd, the country's biggest realty firm in terms of market capitalisation, stood at the second position

Prestige Estates, Prestige Group
In terms of sales bookings, Bengaluru-based Prestige Estates Projects Ltd emerged as the leading listed player.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2025 | 1:56 PM IST
India's 28 listed real estate companies have together sold properties worth nearly ₹53,000 crore in the April-June quarter, with Prestige Estates achieving the highest sales bookings.
 
According to the data compiled from regulatory filings, the total combined sales bookings of these 28 listed realtors stood at ₹52,842 crore in the first quarter of the current financial year.
 
In terms of sales bookings, Bengaluru-based Prestige Estates Projects Ltd emerged as the leading listed player in the April-June quarter of FY26, with pre-sales of ₹12,126.4 crore.
 
DLF Ltd, the country's biggest realty firm in terms of market capitalisation, stood at the second position, with pre-sales of ₹11,425 crore, driven by the Gurugram luxury home market.
 
Mumbai-based Godrej Properties clocked sales bookings of ₹7,082 crore, while Lodha Developers sold properties worth ₹4,450 crore during the June quarter.
 
Delhi-NCR-based Signature Global achieved sales bookings of ₹2,640 crore in the June quarter.
 
Notably, these top five developers contributed 71 per cent to the total combined sales bookings achieved by the 28 listed realty firms.
 
The bulk of these sales bookings pertained to residential properties, whose demand has surged post-COVID pandemic. Big branded real estate developers have benefited most from this strong revival, both in volume and value terms, in India's housing market, as homebuyers have become risk-averse.
 
Among other listed players, Bengaluru-based Sobha Ltd and Delhi-based Omaxe Ltd sold properties worth ₹2,079 crore and ₹2,001 crore, respectively.
 
Mumbai-based Oberoi Realty Ltd and Kalpataru Ltd posted sales bookings of ₹1,639 crore and ₹1,249 crore, respectively.
 
Bengaluru-based Puravankara Ltd and Brigade Enterprises Ltd sold properties worth ₹1,124 crore and ₹1,118 crore, respectively.
 
Sales bookings of Mumbai-based Keystone Realtors, which markets under the Rustomjee brand, stood at ₹1,068 crore.
 
In the below-₹1,000 crore pre-sales category, there were many players.
 
Mumbai-based Sunteck Realty sold properties worth ₹657 crore, while Pune-based Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd clocked ₹616 crore in pre-sales numbers.
 
Mahindra Lifespace sold properties worth ₹449 crore, and Bengaluru-based Shriram Properties Ltd pre-sales stood at ₹441 crore.
 
Sales bookings of Delhi-based Ashiana Housing Ltd were ₹430.97 crore.
 
Mumbai-based Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd and Raymond Realty Ltd reported pre-sales at ₹422.5 crore and ₹306 crore, respectively.
 
Delhi-NCR-based TARC Ltd sold properties worth ₹225 crore, while Lucknow-based Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd did ₹221.11 crore worth pre-sales and Max Estates Ltd nearly ₹220 crore.
 
Bengaluru-based Embassy Developments Ltd sold properties worth ₹198 crore in the April-June period of this fiscal.
 
Ahmedabad-based Arvind Smartspaces Ltd's sales bookings were ₹175 crore.
 
Sales bookings of Mumbai-based Arihant Superstructures Ltd, Arkade Developers Ltd, Ajmera Realty & Infrastructure Ltd and Suraj Estate Developers Ltd stood at ₹150.6 crore, ₹142 crore, ₹108 crore and ₹81 crore, respectively.
 
Some of the listed players have not reported their sales bookings numbers, an important metric to evaluate their performances.
 
Revenue recognition of sales bookings achieved by these developers takes time, as it is linked to the completion of real estate projects.
 
Real estate developers, which are not listed on stock exchanges, generally do not report their quarterly and annual sales bookings.
 
During the 2024-25 financial year, the country's 26 major listed real estate firms sold properties valuing ₹1.62 lakh crore.
 
Godrej Properties Ltd was the largest player last fiscal in terms of sales bookings as it sold properties worth nearly ₹30,000 crore.
 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Real Estate Real estate firmsPrestige group

First Published: Aug 24 2025 | 1:56 PM IST

