Delhi traffic advisory for Christmas: Check alternate routes, diversions

The Delhi Traffic Police on Wednesday issued a traffic advisory for parts of south Delhi, especially the Saket area, due to Christmas celebrations on December 24 and 25.
In a post on X, the police said traffic in the Saket will be regulated from 2 pm onwards on both days because of celebrations at Select City Mall, DLF Avenue Mall and MGF Metropolitan Court Mall.
Traffic Advisory In view of Christmas Day celebrations at Select City Mall, DLF Avenue Mall & MGF Metropolitan Court Mall, traffic movement in Saket area, South Delhi will remain regulated on 24.12.2025 & 25.12.2025 from 02:00 PM onwards. ???? AFFECTED ROADS: Press Enclave Road,… pic.twitter.com/2EdzSSxHre— Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) December 24, 2025
Heavy vehicles, buses won't be allowed
As part of the arrangements, all median crossings from Sheikh Sarai to Hauz Rani will be closed during this period. Heavy vehicles, Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and cluster buses will not be allowed on either side of Press Enclave Road. DTC and cluster buses will also not be allowed to go towards Pushp Vihar from MB Road via the Asian Market red light.
The traffic police advised people to plan their journeys in advance, avoid the affected roads, and follow traffic rules and instructions given by traffic personnel.
Traffic diversions near Select City, DLF malls
To manage heavy crowds and ensure smooth traffic, diversions will be put in place around Select City Mall, DLF Avenue Mall and MGF Metropolitan Court Mall.
Traffic will be diverted at major junctions such as Sheikh Sarai red light on Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, Asian Market red light on MB Road, and PTS Malviya Nagar red light on Sri Aurobindo Marg.
Alternate routes
The traffic police have also suggested alternate routes to reduce inconvenience. People travelling from Chirag Delhi to Qutub Minar can use the route via Khanpur T-Point, MB Road and Lado Sarai T-Point.
Those travelling from the IIT Flyover towards Sangam Vihar or Sainik Farm have been advised to go via TB Hospital red light, Lado Sarai red light, MB Road, Chirag Delhi and Khanpur red light.