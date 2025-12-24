Wednesday, December 24, 2025 | 09:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Delhi's AQI improves to 349; govt announces fresh measures for pollution

Thick smog continues to engulf Delhi and adjoining regions. Govt unveils pollution control measures, including water body revival and DTC reforms

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recorded the AQI at 349 on Wednesday morning. (Photo:PTI)

Vrinda Goel New Delhi
Last Updated : Dec 24 2025 | 9:37 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A thick layer of toxic smog engulfed parts of Delhi on Wednesday morning, with the air quality in the national capital and adjoining regions improving slightly to the 'very poor' category. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recorded the AQI at 349 on Wednesday morning.
 
AQI readings across key areas of Delhi:
 
Anand Vihar: 368
Ashok Vihar: 359
Bawana: 352

Chandni Chowk: 377
RK Puram: 366
Rohini: 367
Vivek Vihar: 37
 ITO: 374.
 
Adjoining cities also affected
 
Gurugram: 315 (very poor)
Noida: 357 (very poor)
Ghaziabad: 371 (very poor)
Faridabad: 288 (poor).
 
By 4 pm on Tuesday, Delhi’s 24-hour average AQI stood at 412. Out of the 40 functional monitoring stations in the city, five recorded severe AQI levels above 450, including Nehru Nagar (465), Mundka (457), Chandni Chowk (453), Okhla (452), and Jahangirpuri.
 
 
CPCB AQI categories:
 
0–50: Good
51–100: Satisfactory
101–200: Moderate
201–300: Poor
301–400: Very Poor
401–500: Severe
 

Delhi government measures to combat pollution

 
The Delhi Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, on Tuesday approved several major initiatives aimed at strengthening the capital’s fight against pollution and improving environmental governance. Announcing the outcomes, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said the measures would bring “a decisive reduction in sources of air and water pollution, while creating a cleaner, more sustainable urban environment".
 
Key decisions include:
 
  • ₹100 crore allocation for rejuvenating water bodies under the Delhi government
  • Establishment of Delhi’s first E-Waste Park at Holambi Kalan, covering 11.5 acres and adhering to strict pollution norms
  • Operational control of Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses transferred from DIMTS to DTC from the next financial year to strengthen route planning, accountability, and a unified command
  • Continuation of the ‘No PUCC, No Fuel’ campaign even after Grap restrictions are lifted, reinforcing year-round vehicle emission compliance
 

Delhi weather forecast for December 24

 
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast mainly clear skies, with shallow fog at many places and moderate fog at isolated locations during morning hours. Surface wind speeds are expected to be 15–25 kmph during the day.
 
Maximum temperature forecast: 18–20 degrees Celsius
Minimum temperature  forecast: 8–10 degrees Celsius

First Published: Dec 24 2025 | 9:37 AM IST

