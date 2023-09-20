ABSL MF's conviction play sets stage for turnaround in performance

After nearly four years of underwhelming performances in equity schemes, Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund (ABSL MF) is experiencing a revival. During the first quarter of the 2023-24 financial year (Q1FY24), the fund house arrested its declining market share, bolstered by stronger equity fund results and subsequent ratings upgrades.

Mahesh Patil, the chief investment officer, attributes this resurgence to changes in the fund management team and adjustments to investment strategies. "Our senior analysts, who have deep sectoral expertise, were given fund management roles as we recognised the need to augment team strength," Patil said. Additional sector analysts were also brought on board, enhancing the scope and depth of on-the-ground research, particularly in the thriving midcap and smallcap sectors.