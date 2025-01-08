Achint Setia new Snapdeal CEO; Himanshu Chakrawarti to lead Stellaro Brands

Acevector Limited has announced two leadership changes to drive growth at its leading e-commerce and brand-building platforms. Achint Setia has been appointed as the chief executive officer (CEO) of Snapdeal, one of India’s value-driven e-commerce platforms. Meanwhile, Himanshu Chakrawarti will step into the role of CEO at Stellaro Brands, a subsidiary of Acevector Ltd.

Himanshu Chakrawarti, who has successfully led both Snapdeal and Stellaro Brands for the past three years, will now focus entirely on expanding Stellaro Brands. Chakrawarti also has 30 years of experience in retail and expertise in building successful brands at companies like Trent, Arvind, and Landmark Group.

On the other hand, Achint Setia will lead Snapdeal as its new CEO, bringing nearly 20 years of experience in e-commerce, marketing, strategy, M&A, and technology. Before joining Snapdeal, Achint served as chief revenue and marketing officer at Zalora Group in Singapore. He has also held leadership roles at Myntra, Viacom18, McKinsey & Co, and Microsoft.

Commenting on the appointments, Kunal Bahl and Rohit Bansal, co-founders of Acevector Limited, said, “We are delighted with these two executive appointments, which will further accelerate the growth of Snapdeal and Stellaro Brands.”

“Under Himanshu’s leadership, we’ve seen remarkable progress at Snapdeal and Stellaro. His shift to Stellaro will allow him to focus exclusively on scaling its operations. Achint’s vast experience in e-commerce, media, and technology makes him the ideal leader to steer Snapdeal’s growth journey,” he added.