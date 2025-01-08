Nuvoco-Vadraj deal via insolvency route valued at up to Rs 3,000 crore

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

On Monday, Nuvoco announced it had emerged as the successful applicant for Vadraj Cement in the corporate insolvency resolution process but did not disclose the deal value

Vadraj Cement had admitted claims worth Rs 8,180.61 crore from secured, unsecured, and other operational creditors (File Image)
BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2025 | 6:13 PM IST
Nirma Group-promoted Nuvoco Vistas Corp’s plans to acquire Vadraj Cement through the insolvency route will involve a deal size of Rs 2,800-3,000 crore, according to a company official on Wednesday.

Company officials stated that the deal would include Rs 1,800 crore for the bid under the insolvency route and an additional Rs 1,000-1,200 crore as capital expenditure to refurbish Vadraj Cement’s assets.

As of June, Vadraj Cement had admitted claims worth Rs 8,180.61 crore from secured, unsecured, and other operational creditors, according to documents on its website. Formerly known as ABG Cements, the company was admitted to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in 2024 for insolvency proceedings.

The target entity’s existing facilities include a 3.5 million tonnes per annum (MMTPA) clinker unit in Kutch, Gujarat, a 6 MTPA grinding unit in Surat, Gujarat, limestone reserves, and a jetty. However, these facilities are currently non-operational.

Nuvoco stated on Monday that phased investments would be made over 15 months to refurbish Vadraj Cement’s assets and improve operations at its plants. Production is expected to commence by the third quarter of FY27, subject to regulatory approvals.

Nuvoco currently operates 25 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of cement capacity, which will increase by 20 per cent to approximately 31 MTPA with this transaction.

Promoted by Niyogi Enterprise, an investment vehicle of the Nirma Group, Nuvoco plans to implement the transaction through a wholly owned subsidiary. The company earlier stated it intends to fund the deal without significantly increasing its consolidated debt levels.

First Published: Jan 08 2025 | 5:47 PM IST

