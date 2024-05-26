Home / Companies / News / Adani Ent, Adani Energy Solutions to consider fund-raising next week

Adani Ent, Adani Energy Solutions to consider fund-raising next week

A year ago, Adani Enterprises and Adani Energy Solutions had sought board and shareholder approval for a similar proposal of raising up to Rs 12,500 crore and Rs 8,500 crore, respectively

Adani
Photo: Bloomberg
BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 26 2024 | 6:02 PM IST
The board of directors of two Adani group companies – Adani Enterprises and Adani Energy Solutions – are scheduled to meet next week to consider proposals related to fund-raising.

Adani Energy Solutions, in a notice to BSE last week, said its board of directors will meet on Monday to consider and approve the proposal of raising funds. The company noted this raise could be by way of issuance of equity shares or any other eligible securities through permissible modes, including but not limited to a private placement, a qualified institutions placement, preferential issue, or any other method or combination of methods.

In a separate notice, Adani Enterprises last week also announced that the company’s board of directors will meet on Tuesday to consider and approve the proposal of raising funds by way of issuance of equity shares or any other eligible securities through similar modes.

The proposal, likely to be discussed at the upcoming board meetings for both companies, is subject to regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required and the approval of shareholders of the respective companies.

A year ago, Adani Enterprises and Adani Energy Solutions had sought board and shareholder approval for a similar proposal of raising up to Rs 12,500 crore and Rs 8,500 crore, respectively.

Topics :Adani GroupAdani EnterprisesIndian companies

First Published: May 26 2024 | 6:02 PM IST

