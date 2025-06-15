Home / Companies / News / Adani Green Energy ranked top in NSE ESG ratings for power-utilities sector

Adani Green Energy ranked top in NSE ESG ratings for power-utilities sector

Additionally, AGEL is also among the top five entities in ESG ratings assessed from the top 100 listed companies by revenue across the NSE

Adani Green Ltd
NSE's Rating Rationale states AGEL performs well across environment, social and governance parameters.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2025 | 5:20 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) has been ranked first in the ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) ratings in utilities/ power sector by NSE Sustainability Ratings & Analytics Ltd, an entity of the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Additionally, AGEL is also among the top five entities in ESG ratings assessed from the top 100 listed companies by revenue across the NSE.

NSE recently launched its ESG ratings for listed companies.

NSE's Rating Rationale states AGEL performs well across environment, social and governance parameters. Environmental initiatives are well-integrated, supported by socially responsible practices and effective governance. It demonstrates a mature sustainability approach.

According to NSE Sustainability Ratings & Analytics Ltd, AGEL received an impressive ESG score of 74, the highest within the utilities and power sector. This underscores AGEL's commitment to sustainable practices and its continuous efforts to uphold environmental, social, and governance standards.

AGEL excelled in governance with a score of 76, reflecting the company's robust governance practices, well-organised board structure, and ethical conduct. Its mature approach to risk management further highlights AGEL's commitment to transparency and accountability. 

Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, highlighted AGEL's dedication to governance and sustainability in its FY25 annual report, stating, "Our governance is of global standards, and our compliance frameworks are robust and non-negotiable."  The company also earned a high social score of 73, demonstrating its focus on health and safety measures for employees, customer safety, and community welfare initiatives. AGEL's responsible sourcing and efficient supply chain management further reinforced its position as a leader in socially responsible practices.

NSE Sustainability Ratings & Analytics Ltd evaluates companies based on over 2,000 data points, providing a transparent and materiality-based methodology aligned with national and international standards. AGEL's performance reflects its strategy, culture, and values centred on sustainable practices.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) officially approved NSE Sustainability Ratings & Analytics Ltd as a Category 1 ESG Ratings provider on August 13, 2024, further validating the credibility of these assessments.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

HBL Engineering bags ₹132.95 cr railway contract for Kavach safety system

DLF to invest ₹5,500 cr to build new luxury housing project in Gurugram

MSC Bank sets up country's first cyber security operations centre

JV Voltbek's FY25 revenue rises 39.5% to ₹2,235.53 cr, volume grows 57%

Grainspan invests ₹520 cr in ethanol units, benefits from govt's subsidy

Topics :NSEAdani Green Energy

First Published: Jun 15 2025 | 5:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story