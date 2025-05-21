Wednesday, May 21, 2025 | 11:59 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Adani Green Energy operational RE capacity increases to 14,528.4 MW

Adani Green Energy operational RE capacity increases to 14,528.4 MW

Adani Renewable Energy Fifty Seven Ltd, a wholly-owned step down subsidiary of the company, has operationalised an incremental solar power project of 187.5 MW at Khavda, Gujarat

Adani Group

Based on the relevant clearances, it was decided at 8.11 a.m. on May 21, 2025 to operationalise the plant from May 22, 2025 | Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 11:56 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) on Wednesday said its total operational renewable generation capacity has increased to 14,528.4 MW.

Adani Renewable Energy Fifty Seven Ltd, a wholly-owned step down subsidiary of the company, has operationalised an incremental solar power project of 187.5 MW at Khavda, Gujarat.

With operationalisation of this plant, AGEL's total operational renewable energy generation capacity has increased to 14,528.4 MW, the company said in a filing.

Based on the relevant clearances, it was decided at 8.11 a.m. on May 21, 2025 to operationalise the plant from May 22, 2025.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

NHPC, Hydro power

NHPC Q4 results: PAT rises 52% to Rs 919 crore; FY25 profit slips 15%

Diageo, Beverages, Liquor, Alcohol

Diageo to cut Scotch prices in India as UK FTA halves import duties

TCS

TCS secures ₹2,903 crore APO from state-owned BSNL for 4G expansion

job cut, layoff, lay off, fired

Westpac Banking Corp to axe over 1,500 jobs in biggest shake-up in a decade

PremiumSBI, State Bank Of India

SBI board panel nods to overseas fundraise of up to $3 billion in FY26

Topics : Adani Group Adani Green Energy Adani Enterprises Adani Green

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 21 2025 | 11:56 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayStocks to buy todayBelrise Industries IPOGoogle I/O 2025 HighlightsDelhi weather TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon