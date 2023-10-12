After Jindal, Jettwings submits expression of interest for Go First

Jettwings Airways, a Guwahati-based regional airline, has submitted an expression of interest (EoI) for Go First, which has been undergoing an insolvency process since May of this year.

"Jettwings Airways, backed by Sanjive Narain and Anupam Sarma, has submitted its EoI for Go First Airlines," the airline said in a statement.

The airline, which had earlier announced plans to launch services in October, added that it had obtained a no objection clearance (NOC) from the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) to operate as a scheduled commuter airline and has shown keen interest to revive Go First.

In June, Narain had stated that the airline had earmarked a Rs 100-crore investment in the airline. He had added that the airline plans to start service with two planes in October.

On Wednesday, Naveen Jindal-led Jindal Power Limited (JPL) also submitted an EoI for Go First.

Over the past few weeks, the resolution professional at Go First has been working to revive the airline with limited flights. However, securing funding from lenders has proven challenging due to ongoing legal cases filed by the aircraft lessors.

After Go First airline stopped operating flights from 3 May, its lessors had put in applications with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to repossess more than 40 of the airline's 54 planes. However, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on 10 May put a moratorium on all Go First's assets, barring the lessors from taking their planes back. Multiple lessors of Go First have filed an appeal in the higher tribunal and courts to repossess the planes.