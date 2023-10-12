Home / Companies / News / HDFC AMC Q2 results: Net profit rises 20% to Rs 436.5 cr, revenue grows

HDFC AMC Q2 results: Net profit rises 20% to Rs 436.5 cr, revenue grows

The company has 79 lakh individual mutual fund customers, with 136 lakh live accounts

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Shares of HDFC AMC marginally declined to close at Rs 2,743 apiece on the BSE

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2023 | 6:35 PM IST
HDFC Asset Management Company (AMC) on Thursday reported a 20 per cent jump in profit after tax to Rs 437.6 crore for the quarter ended September.

In comparison, the fund house posted a Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs 364.1 crore in the same quarter last year, HDFC AMC said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations rose 18 per cent to Rs 643.1 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 544.7 crore in the three months ended September 30, 2022.

The company's average assets under management grew to Rs 5.24 lakh crore in the latest September quarter from Rs 4.3 lakh crore in the year-ago period, with a market share of 11.2 per cent.

The company has 79 lakh individual mutual fund customers, with 136 lakh live accounts.

Shares of HDFC AMC marginally declined to close at Rs 2,743 apiece on the BSE.

Topics :HDFC groupHDFC AMCQ2 results

First Published: Oct 12 2023 | 6:35 PM IST

