AI deal pricing to move towards outcome-based structures: TCS CFO

When asked if TCS’ aspirational band of margins at 26-28 per cent is achievable in the current environment, Seksaria said: “Our priority will be to make the right investments to support growth. Over the long term, we continue to believe that the 26–28 per cent margin range is achievable for TCS. At the same time, we will aim to move closer to the lower end of that band in the near term while continuing to invest for growth.”