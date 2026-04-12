Ather plans to cut aluminium use to boost margins on new platform
Ather plans to reduce aluminium content in scooters to cut costs and improve margins, with up to 15 per cent savings expected on its upcoming EL platformSohini Das Bengaluru
Ather plans to reduce aluminium content in scooters to cut costs and improve margins, with up to 15 per cent savings expected on its upcoming EL platformSohini Das Bengaluru
|Period
|COGS per Unit (INR)
|Adj Gross Margin (%)
|FY24
|148918
|-6
|FY25
|120777
|19
|9MFY26
|110982
|21
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
3 Months
₹300/Month
1 Year
₹225/Month
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app
First Published: Apr 12 2026 | 11:28 AM IST