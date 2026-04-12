Ather plans to cut aluminium use to boost margins on new platform

Electric two-wheeler maker Ather Energy is looking to reduce aluminium usage in its scooters as part of a broader engineering-led effort to cut costs and improve margins, even as it navigates volatile global supply chains and commodity cycles.

Speaking to Business Standard, Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Swapnil Jain said the company’s earlier products, particularly the performance-focused 450 series, were built with relatively high aluminium content to deliver lightweight and high-performance characteristics. Ather is now recalibrating that approach as it pivots towards more practical, family-oriented scooters.

“High aluminium was meant for a nimble, high-performance product. A high-performance family vehicle doesn’t necessarily need all of that,” Jain said, adding that newer models such as the Rizta have already reduced aluminium intensity, with further cuts planned on the upcoming platform.

The transition is expected to have a meaningful cost impact. Sources indicated that reducing aluminium content and replacing it with alternatives such as iron and steel could deliver cost savings of up to 15 per cent per vehicle, directly aiding margins. This aligns with Ather’s new EL platform strategy, which is being designed for scalability and cost efficiency, including changes in materials, electronics integration and overall architecture.

How will reducing aluminium usage help Ather improve margins?