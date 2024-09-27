Air India to check veracity of flight crew's fatigue reports from Oct 1

Air India (A-I) has introduced a new internal policy, effective from October 1, under which it will verify the authenticity of fatigue reports submitted by its flight crew and reclassify them as "sick leave" if found to be "unsubstantiated", Business Standard has learnt.

The policy is part of a series of new measures being implemented ahead of A-I's merger with Vistara, aimed at "boosting efficiencies" within the airline, according to officials. However, pilots have voiced concerns over the new step.

"This policy needs to be reconsidered, rather than questioning whether a pilot is experiencing 'fatigue' or is 'sick'. The airline entrusts pilots with planes worth millions of dollars and it should extend this trust to other areas as well," one pilot said.



"We may hesitate to report 'fatigue' if it risks being classified as 'sick leave',” added another pilot.

All companies grant a limited number of sick leaves (or medical leaves) to their employees. Under regulations issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), a fatigue report is a formal document filed by flight crew members (both pilots and cabin crew) to notify their airline of excessive tiredness that could affect their ability to perform duties safely.

Air India immediately did not respond to the queries sent by Business Standard.

On Friday, Henry Donohoe, A-I’s senior vice president of Safety, Security, and Quality, approved and issued the airline's new “Crew Fatigue Risk Management Policy”. According to the policy, when a pilot or cabin crew member submits a fatigue report through the internal web system, it will be labelled as “Fatigue” in the portal. The report will then undergo review by the airline's senior executives.



“After review, in case of unsubstantiated reporting, ‘Fatigue’ will be replaced with 'Sick' on the crew portal," mentioned the policy.

"If a crew reports fatigue within 12 hours of their scheduled duty or reporting time (as applicable), they will be marked as 'Fatigue' in the crew portal. Immediate escalation of such cases shall be made by the DOPS (day-to-day scheduling management)/flight safety department for addressal to the department head and Fatigue Safety Action Group (FSAG)," the policy noted.

According to DGCA's flight duty time limitation (FDTL) regulations issued this January, fatigue reports must be effectively utilized to identify and mitigate crew fatigue. Each airline is required to establish a clear policy regarding these reports, specifying not only how to submit them but also how to respond to them. "Executive responsibility for addressing fatigue management shall be defined by the operator," the regulator mentioned.