HCL Technologies chairperson Roshni Nadar meets Telangana CM Reddy

HCL Technologies chairperson Roshni Nadar Malhotra on Friday met Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and extended an invitation for the opening ceremony of HCL's new office in HITEC City here. The new facility is set to create an additional 5,000 engineering jobs, further contributing to the growth of the local economy and enhancing employment opportunities in the state, an official release said. "Roshni Nadar Malhotra, chairperson of HCL Technologies visited Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to extend a personal invitation for the opening ceremony of HCL's new office in HITEC City, Hyderabad," it said.

The discussions were centered on potential partnerships between HCL GUVI and Telangana's Skill University to enhance training programmes and expand educational resources.

The chief minister expressed his gratitude to Roshni Nadar for HCL's continuous support and presence in Telangana.

He acknowledged the company's significant contributions towards creating employment opportunities in the region.

Roshni Nadar reaffirmed that the strategic partnership between HCL Technologies and the Telangana government represents a significant step towards enhancing the state's employment opportunities and technological capabilities, positioning the state for sustained growth and innovation in the years ahead, it added.