Home / Companies / News / Air India to launch new performance mgmt system for non-flying staff

Air India to launch new performance mgmt system for non-flying staff

Air India, which was taken over by Tata Group in January last year, has embarked on an ambitious revival plan

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Air India

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2023 | 10:50 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Air India will launch a new performance management system for its non-flying staff next week.

Air India, which was taken over by Tata Group in January last year, has embarked on an ambitious revival plan.

"Rise.AI will introduce a fair, transparent and completely digitised appraisal system, with clearly defined job descriptions and specific performance goals so that all our staff know what is expected of them and what they must deliver on," Air India CEO and MD Campbell Wilson said in his weekly message to staff on Friday.

Earlier this year, Air India placed orders for 470 planes with Airbus and Boeing.

Also Read

Air India makes another voluntary retirement offer for non-flying staff

Jet Airways looks into abyss as JKC fails to renew its flying permit

8 accidents involving planes of flying training org occurred in 2022: Govt

Pratt & Whitney's engine woes cost Go Air 47 years worth of flying time

Air India revises salaries, designations of non-flying India staff

Shree Cement's West Bengal plant starts commercial production

Tesla executives hold market entry talks with India investment agency

IndiGo working closely with airframe, engine makers to minimise impact

Coffee Day Global case: NFRA imposes ban on 2 auditors, 1 audit firm

Fino Payments Bank Q1 net profit soars 85%, gets board approval for SFB

Topics :Air IndiaAviation sector

First Published: Jul 28 2023 | 10:50 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

HUL Lifebuoy, GAVI to take Safal Shuruaat campaign to Indonesia next year

Paris-based Capgemini to invest 2 bn euro in artificial intelligence

Politics

Stormy monsoon sessions likely again over Manipur, no-confidence motion

'Has India-China border dispute resolved?' Congress on EAM's claim

Technology

AMD plans to invest $400 mn in India to expand R&D, engineering operations

Android gets 'unknown tracker alerts' feature: What is it, how does it work

World News

Trade between Russia, Africa reached $18 billion in 2022: Vladimir Putin

Japan's central bank retains interest rate, will fine-tune bond purchases

Next Story