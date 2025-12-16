Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty down; Asian markets fall; ICICI Prudential AMC IPO ends today
Sensex Today| Stock Market LIVE on December 16, 2025: GIFT Nifty futures also indicated a weak start for the benchmark indices
Stock Market LIVE on Tuesday, December 16, 2025: Indian equity markets are likely to open on a lower note on Tuesday amid weak global cues. GIFT Nifty futures also indicated a weak start for the benchmark indices.
At 6:37 AM on Tuesday, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 34 points lower at 26,074.
On the data front, globally, investors await non-farm payroll and retail sales data from the US, trade data from the Euro Area, employment data from the UK, and production and retail sales data from China. Back home, Dalal Street investors are eyeing HSBC Manufacturing, Composite, and Services PMI Flash data.
Among global peers, markets across the Asia-Pacific region were trading lower on Tuesday, tracking an overnight fall on Wall Street as investors continued rotating out of US artificial intelligence–related stocks. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 1.27 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi extended its losses for a second consecutive session, dropping 0.75 per cent. Meanwhile, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was largely flat.
Overnight in the US, Wall Street;s major indices closed lower on Monday as investors prepared for a busy week of economic data and evaluated reports on potential Federal Reserve candidates, along with policymakers’ comments for clues on the interest-rate outlook. The S&P 500 slipped 0.16 per cent after starting the session in positive territory. The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged slightly lower by 0.09 per cent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite declined 0.59 per cent.
FII, DII data
In the institutional activity segment, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth ₹1,427.57 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) purchased shares worth ₹1,734.91 crore on Monday, December 15.
IPO today
In the mainboard IPO segment, KSH International IPO opens for subscription today, while ICICI Prudential AMC IPO enters the final day of subscription.
In the SME segment, the Stanbik Agro IPO, Exim Routes IPO, and Ashwini Container Movers IPO enter the final day of subscription. The Neptune Logitek IPO enters the second day of subscription. Meanwhile, HRS Aluglaze IPO and Pajson Agro India IPO will have the basis of allotment finalised today.
Commodity corner
Oil prices edged lower on Tuesday morning. Brent crude was trading with a loss of 0.92 per cent at $60.56 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was at $56.67 per barrel, lower by 0.26 per cent.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The mid- and small-cap space, which has been drawing cautious views from experts over the past two years due to elevated valuations, has received a constructive outlook from a fund house. Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India) on Monday said the growing presence of high-quality, sector-leading companies in the mid- and small-cap segment makes a strong case for meaningful allocation. READ MORE
