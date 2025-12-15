Monday, December 15, 2025 | 07:51 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Gold dips ₹10 to ₹1,33,900, silver tumbles ₹100, trading at ₹1,97,900

The price of 22-carat gold fell by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,22,740

Gold

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,34,060. (Photo: Reuters)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 7:44 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,33,900, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also declined by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,97,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold fell by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,22,740.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,33,900 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,34,940 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,34,060.
 
  

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,22,740, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,23,690 in Chennai.
         
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,22,890. 
               
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,97,900.
   
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,09,900.
 
US gold rose on Monday, supported by softer US Treasury yields, while silver steadied after a record-setting spree last week.
 
Spot gold rose 0.3 per cent to $4,313.08 per ounce by 0119 GMT. It had hit its highest level since October 21 on Friday.
 
Gold has gained about 64 per cent this year, shattering multiple records and making it one of the best-performing assets of 2025. US gold futures gained 0.39 per cent to $4,344.80 per ounce on Monday.
 
Silver gained about 6 per cent last week, taking the year-to-gate gain to 115 per cent on tightening inventories, strong industrial demand and its inclusion on the US critical minerals list.
 
Spot platinum lost 0.2 per cent to $1,741.82 on Monday, while palladium firmed 0.4 per cent to $1,493.40 per ounce. 
(with inputs from Reuters)
 

First Published: Dec 15 2025 | 7:44 AM IST

