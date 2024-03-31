Home / Companies / News / Airtel arm Telesonic Networks penalised for irregularity in claiming ITC

Airtel arm Telesonic Networks penalised for irregularity in claiming ITC

According to the filing, the penalty has been levied for "alleged irregular input tax credit claimed during the financial year 2018-19" on the company's subsidiary Telesonic Networks

"The maximum financial impact is to the extent of the penalty levied. The company does not agree with the order and will take appropriate action(s) for the same," the filing noted.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2024 | 6:07 PM IST
Bharti Airtel Group firm Telesonic Networks has been penalised for alleged irregularity in claiming input tax credit, according to a regulatory filing.

Bharti Airtel informed stock exchanges that the office of the Assistant Commissioner of Commercial Taxes (Audit) in Bengaluru has passed an order under the Central Goods and Services Tax Act against a subsidiary of the company, levying a penalty of Rs 2,19,873.

Topics :Income taxAirteltax

First Published: Mar 31 2024 | 6:07 PM IST

