Airtel outage: Users report disruptions in mobile, broadband services

The outage caused major problems for mobile internet users, who made up 39 per cent of the complaints. Another 39 per cent said they experienced a complete loss of Airtel services, while 22 per cent reported no signal at all. The issues appeared to mainly affect users in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Many frustrated customers took to social media to share their concerns, with some joking about the irony of a tech-dependent world going offline.

Airtel customers across India are facing a service disruption. Many users turned to social media on Thursday (December 26) to highlight issues with both mobile and broadband connectivity provided by the telecom company.