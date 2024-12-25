Ola marks 4,000-store milestone with tier-3 town EV network expansion

Ola Electric, the electric vehicle company, on Wednesday said that it has expanded its network to 4,000 stores nationwide, registering a four-fold increase from the existing network. The firm said this is one of the significant expansions of the EV footprint, bolstering access, growth, and adoption in the country, Ola Electric said this cements its leadership in the space. With the launch of over 3,200 new stores co-located with service facilities, the company said it is committed to driving large-scale EV adoption enabling deeper penetration beyond tier-1 and tier-2 cities to almost every town and tehsil across India.

“We promised, and now we have delivered. Today marks a significant milestone in India’s EV journey as we expand our network to every city, town, and taluk,” said Bhavish Aggarwal, chairman and managing director, Ola Electric. “With our newly opened stores co-located with service centres, we have completely redefined EV purchase and ownership experience, setting new benchmarks with our ‘SavingsWalaScooter’ campaign. As we continue to scale, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation and accelerating the country’s journey towards ‘EndIceAge.”

Marking the expansion of the network, Ola Electric has rolled out offers with benefits ranging up to Rs 25,000 on the S1 portfolio, exclusively available on December 25, 2024. Customers can visit their nearest newly launched Ola Store and get a flat discount of up to Rs 7,000 on S1 X portfolio. Besides, customers can avail additional benefits up to Rs 18,000, including Rs 5,000 on select credit card EMIs and MoveOS benefits worth Rs6,000.

Limited-Edition Ola S1 Pro Sona

The company said Ola S1 Pro Sona, was also launched to mark the massive network expansion with real 24-karat gold plated elements. Ola Sona comes with the immersive "Sona Mood," which offers a premium riding experience, a gold-themed interface for the Ola app and a customised MoveOS dashboard. The dashboard allows users to personalise ride modes and settings, enhancing their journeys.

The company has also opened priority registrations for its software platform MoveOS 5 beta with features designed to enhance the overall riding experience. With the rollout, Ola riders can now gain access to features such as group navigation, live location sharing, road trip mode powered by Ola maps. Other such features include smart charging, smart park and TPMS (tyre pressure monitoring system) alerts.

The company recently announced the launch of its Gig and S1 Z scooter range, comprising Ola Gig, Ola Gig+, Ola S1 Z, and Ola S1 Z+, available at an introductory price of Rs 39,999 (ex-showroom), Rs 49,999 (ex-showroom), Rs 59,999 (ex-showroom), and Rs 64,999 (ex-showroom), respectively. The new range of scooters offers affordable, and flexible solutions, including removable batteries, fulfilling personal and commercial use cases of rural, semi-urban, and urban customers. Reservations for the Gig and S1 Z series are open at Rs 499, and deliveries will begin in April 2025 and May 2025, respectively.

Ola Electric also offers an expansive S1 portfolio with six offerings across price points catering to varied customer requirements. While the premium offerings S1 Pro and S1 Air are priced at Rs 1,34,999 and Rs 1,07,499, respectively, the mass market offerings include the S1 X portfolio (2 kWh, 3 kWh, and 4 kWh) priced at Rs 74,999, Rs 87,999, and Rs 101,999, respectively.

At its annual flagship event, 'Sankalp', the company announced the launch of its Roadster motorcycle series, comprising Roadster X (2.5 kWh, 3.5 kWh, 4.5 kWh), Roadster (3.5 kWh, 4.5 kWh, 6 kWh), and Roadster Pro (8 kWh, 16 kWh). The motorcycles offer many segment-first technology and performance features, with their prices starting from Rs 74,999, Rs 1,04,999, and Rs 1,99,999, respectively.