Home / Companies / News / Ajanta Pharma looks to expand ops in high-growth Asian, African geographies

Ajanta Pharma looks to expand ops in high-growth Asian, African geographies

In its Annual Report for 2022-23, the Mumbai-based drug maker stated that it intends to rely on its strengths to grow faster in countries where it has a presence with its range of branded generics

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: Twitter @AjantaPharmaLtd

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2023 | 12:16 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

As part of its growth plans, Ajanta Pharma is looking to enhance its presence across select geographies with high growth potential in Asia and Africa.

In its Annual Report for 2022-23, the Mumbai-based drug maker stated that it intends to rely on its strengths to grow faster in countries where it has a presence with its range of branded generics.

"As we achieve formidable positions in many markets, our strategy now entails enhancing focus on select countries from our geographical presence, which promises high growth potential," Ajanta Pharma informed its shareholders.

These territories offer a large branded generics pharma market size, but the company's presence still remains small, it added.

"We plan to ramp up our presence in these markets and add value to the patients' choices through our differentiated product portfolio," the drug firm said.

The company's branded generics business accounted for 73 per cent of its revenues in FY 2023, with Indian, rest of Asia and Africa contributing 31 per cent, 26 per cent and 15 per cent, respectively.

Ajanta Pharma noted that in order to achieve its targets, it has enhanced capital allocation to branded generics businesses across India, the rest of Asia and Africa.

"Our strategic intent is reflected in our efforts during FY 2023 to increase our product filings by three times and enhance team size by 50 per cent in the rest of Asia and Africa markets," it stated.

The company will continue to work on this approach to achieve growth in the coming years, it added.

It also plans to enhance the productivity of existing 4,500 plus field teams spread across India and rest of the world markets by enabling them with more digital tools and helping them get the most out of the growing portfolio, the drug maker stated. Ajanta Pharma posted a revenue of Rs 3,743 crore in FY23.

Also Read

Sun Pharmaceuticals to see drop in revenue owing to IT security incident

Indian drugmaker denies toxicity in paracetamol syrup exported to Liberia

Mankind Pharma IPO to open next week: Check price band, GMP, other details

Spiriva approval gives earnings visibility to Lupin; valuations expensive

Stocks to Watch: Wipro, Reliance, Ajanta Pharma, Infosys, IRB Infra, REC

Welspun India to see over two-fold rise in domestic business by 2026

TVS expects growth momentum to continue this fiscal, economy likely to grow

Merger raises HDFC Bank's total business to over Rs 41 trn in FY23

UltraTech Cement Q1 consolidated sales increased by 19.64% to 29.96 MT

IREDA posts 36% YoY growth in loan sanctions at Rs 32,586 cr: CMD PK Das

Topics :Ajanta PharmaDrugmaker

First Published: Jul 02 2023 | 12:16 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story