Stock Market LIVE: Sell off deepens; Sensex slides 390 pts, Nifty near 25,900 in broad-based selling
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE on December 15, 2025: In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap index slipped 0.48 per cent, and the Nifty SmallCap index declined 0.11 per cent
SI Reporter New Delhi
Sensex today | Stock Market LIVE Updates today, Monday, December 15: Stock markets in India extended their sell0off on Monday as weak global market mood weighed on the sentiment.
The BSE Sensex index was trading around 4,874, falling 394 points or 0.46 per cent, while the Nifty50 was at 25,929, dropping 118 points or 0.45 per cent.
M&M, Trent, Bharti Airtel, NTPC, Bajaj Finserv, Power Grid, Sun Pharma, Kotak Bank, Infosys, TCS, Titan, Maruti Suzuki, and Bajaj Finance were the top losers on the Sensex today, down up to 1.4 per cent. On the upside, Asian Paints, BEL, HUL, and Ultratech Cement were the only gainers.
In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap index slipped 0.48 per cent, and the Nifty SmallCap index declined 0.11 per cent.
Among sectors, the Nifty Realty index was the top loser, down 0.8 per cent. This was followed by the Nifty Auto, and the Nifty Pharma indices (down 0.6 per cent each).
9:51 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Refex Industries hits 52-week low in trade; down 38% in 4 days
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The selling pressure on the counter came after two new developments. Firstly, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) imposed a ₹10,00,000 penalty on the company’s Chairman & Managing Director, Anil Jain, for alleged insider trading.
Secondly, search operations have been carried out by the Income Tax Department, which concluded late evening on Saturday, December 13, 2025. READ MORE
9:41 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rupee hits record low
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian rupee hit a fresh all-time low on Monday, touching a low of 90.78 per US dollar
9:29 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sell-off intensifies on Dalal Street
Stock Market LIVE Updates: BSE Sensex is trading near the day's low level of 84,908, down 360 points or 0.42 per cent.
The Nifty50 index, meanwhile, is at 25,929, down 118 points or 0.45 per cent.
In the broader market, the Nifty MidCap index and the SmallCap index fell 0.5 per cent and 0.14 per cent, respectively.
9:22 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Index heatmap check
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Mahindra & Mahindra, Trent, NTPC, Bajaj Finserv and Bharti Airtel were the top losers on the Sensex. Asian Paints, BEL, HUL, and ITC were the only gainers.
9:21 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sectoral heatmap check
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Among sectoral indices, barring Nifty Media, all other sectors opened in red.
9:20 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: A glance at broader markets
Stock Market LIVE Updates: In the broader markets, the Nifty Midcap 100 index fell 0.45 per cent, and the Nifty Smallcap 100 index was down 0.23 per cent.
9:18 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty opens below 26K
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Post opening, the NSE Nifty50 was down 97.15 points or 0.37 per cent at 25,930.05 levels.
9:17 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex opens in red
Stock Market LIVE Updates: At opening, the BSE Sensex fell 213.73 points or 0.25 per cent to 85,053.93 levels.
9:16 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold, Silver prices rise on MCX
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold and Silver prices are trading with gains on Monday. MCX Gold futures for February 2026 expiry were up 0.7 per cent at ₹1,34,543 per 10 grams.
MCX Silver futures for March expiry was up 1.36 per cent at ₹1,95,471/1 kg.
9:08 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty settle lower in pre-market
Stock Market LIVE Updates: In the pre-market session, the BSE Sensex fell 376.21 points or 0.44 per cent to 84,891.45 levels, while the NSE Nifty50 was down 116.9 points or 0.45 per cent at 25,930.05 levels.
9:03 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rupee opens lower on Monday
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India rupee opened 13 paise weaker on Monday, Dec 15. The currency started trade at 90.55 per US dollar vs Friday's close of 90.42/$
8:59 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Amber Enterprises is Nuvama's top bet among EMS; check reasons, target here
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nuvama Institutional Equities has reiterated its ‘Buy’ rating on Amber Enterprises with a target of ₹9,100, citing strong consumer durable segment growth despite weak industry season. Amber Enterprises is Nuvama’s top pick in the Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) universe. READ MORE
8:54 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Global funds view Indian stocks as top hedge against AI risks in 2025
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India is drawing fresh attention from global fund managers looking to diversify equity investments in the coming year as worries over an AI bubble mount. Aberdeen Group Plc sees Indian stocks staging a rebound next year, while Principal Asset Management Co. and Eastspring Investments view the market’s low correlation with AI trade as a hedge against global equities which have a huge concentration of tech. READ MORE
8:46 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Smallcaps may see more pain in 2026; Nifty target at 30,548: Vikram Kasat
Stock Market LIVE Updates: It has been a topsy turvy ride for the markets, so far, in December with benchmarks struggling to hold record high levels. In an email interview, Vikram Kasat, Head-Advisory at PL Capital, tells Nikita Vashishtthat profit booking by retail investors, and high leveraged trades are some of the reasons why markets are moving sideways. READ EDITED EXCERPTS
8:38 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Capex revival, policy tailwinds to aid Siemens; Antique sees 20% upside
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Antique Stock Broking said early signs of private capex revival, aided by Goods and Services Tax (GST) cuts and a supportive tax regime, could boost Siemens Ltd.'s Smart Infrastructure and Digital Industries, following its recent analyst meet. Analysts said that management highlighted that while government capital expenditure has remained healthy over the past five years, private capital expenditure has been sluggish. READ MORE
First Published: Dec 15 2025 | 7:22 AM IST