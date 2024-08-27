Alberta investment, HDFC Life to invest Rs 667 cr in India Grid Trust

India Grid Trust on Tuesday said Alberta Investment Management Corporation and HDFC Life will invest Rs 567 crore and Rs 100 crore, respectively, in it.

According to a statement, India Grid Trust (IndiGrid) announced the launch of its preferential issue process to raise Rs 695 crore following the successful conclusion of the offer-for-sale (OFS).

IndiGrid on Tuesday launched its preferential issue process to raise Rs 695 crore through primary issuance of units for Rs 136.43 /unit, it added.

IndiGrid has received investment commitments from Alberta Investment Management Corporation (AIMCo), one of Canada's largest and most diversified institutional investment managers, and HDFC Life for an investment of Rs 567 crore and Rs 100 crore, respectively, with a balance committed by other investors.