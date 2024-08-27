Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / YES Bank removes financial market head Amit Surekha with immediate effect

YES Bank removes financial market head Amit Surekha with immediate effect

Sources in the bank said the development does not have any bearing on the financial aspects of the bank. "It was a human resources department decision," a source said

Yes Bank, yes bank New Logo
Surekha has been associated with the lender for close to two decades.
BS Reporter MUMBAI
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2024 | 9:35 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Private sector lender Yes Bank has expelled its country head for financial markets, Amit Surekha, with immediate effect.

“Mr Amit Sureka, Country Head, Financial Markets, ceases to be part of the senior management of the Bank and has been relieved from the services of the Bank on Tuesday, August 27, 2024,” Yes Bank said in a communication to the exchanges, without citing any reason.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Sources in the bank said the development does not have any bearing on the financial aspects of the bank. “It was a human resources department decision,” a source said.

Surekha has been associated with the lender for close to two decades. While many senior officials from the Rana Kapoor dispensation were asked to quit after the reconstruction of the lender in March 2020, Surekha was one of the few old guards who continued in senior management after State Bank of India picked up a majority stake.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Yes Bank relieves country head of financial markets Amit Sureka from duties

Yes Bank appoints veteran banker Sumit Bali to head retail business

SBI may sell 24% stake in YES Bank by March 2025, says report; shares fall

SBI aims to sell its YES Bank stake worth $2.2 billion by March-end

Budget 2024 is an economists' Budget, says Citigroup MD Samiran Chakraborty

Topics :YES BankMarketsBanks

First Published: Aug 27 2024 | 9:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story