Look beyond surrender value rules as growth healthy for Life Insurers

Private life insurers performed well in the April-June quarter (Q1) of 2024-25 (FY25). However, new surrender value regulations will trigger changes in the way the industry functions. Given the higher payouts, insurers are likely to focus on persistency and must cope with the likely adverse impact on VNB (value of new business) margins.

In addition to focusing on customer acquisition with high persistency levels, insurers will need to review the higher upfront commission structure to encourage persistency by increasing trail commission. They will also have to reassess non-par product IRRs (internal rate of return) and consider new offers, such as loans on insurance, to address customers' cash flow needs.



HDFC Life expects a gross impact of 100 basis points (bps) on VNB margins due to higher surrender value on early exits. ICICI Prudential Life has already experimented with trail/level commission structures in its products and is looking to modify commission structures. Non-linked business accounts for about 20 per cent, which will mute the impact. Max Life expects the impact to be in the range of 100-200 bps and is working towards mitigating this through a restructure of distribution commercials and realigned maturity and surrender propositions. SBI Life’s management does not expect much impact on margins, given its ULIP-driven product mix. No change in commission structure is expected.



There is some post-Q1FY25 guidance on growth and margins as follows: HDFC Life targets doubling VNB in four years and hopes to outpace the industry in retail APE (annual premium equivalent) growth. ICICI Prudential Life’s management hopes to outperform industry growth in FY25 while maintaining VNB growth in line with business growth, according to earlier guidance. Max Life has guided for VNB growth in the mid-teens. SBI Life is targeting APE growth in the high teens to 20 per cent with a 28 per cent VNB margin.

Q1FY25 was boosted by a base effect, but even on a two-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) basis, players have grown individual APE by 13-26 per cent. Managements are guiding for mid-to-high teens growth in FY25, and given a strong July, analysts are upgrading APE estimates for FY25.



Insurers have focused on ULIP as a category to drive growth, as capital markets have performed well, and higher-ticket traditional products are being hit by changes in taxation. New products and funds in the ULIP space will capitalise on strong stock market trends. There has been a positive impact on the sum assured driven by growth in retail protection and higher attachments of riders in savings products.

The individual weighted received premium (WRP) for private players grew 22 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in June 2024 (a three-year CAGR of 19 per cent). For the industry, individual WRP grew 18.9 per cent Y-o-Y in June 2024 (a three-year CAGR of 14.3 per cent). For FY24, private players grew 8 per cent Y-o-Y.



Among listed players, HDFC Life (including Exide merger) grew 34 per cent Y-o-Y, SBI Life grew 18.3 per cent, Max Life and ICICI Prudential Life grew 22.2 per cent and 27.8 per cent respectively, while Bajaj Allianz Life grew 35.2 per cent Y-o-Y in June 2024. Individual WRP for LIC grew 12.7 per cent Y-o-Y, though it was flat sequentially. In terms of WRP, LIC's market share dropped to around 32 per cent, with SBI Life as the largest private player, holding a 7 per cent share. The combined market share of the listed private players – SBI Life, HDFC Life, ICICI Prudential Life, and Max Life – accounted for 58.6 per cent of the private insurance industry.