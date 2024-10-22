Allianz actively considering existing insurance JVs: Bajaj Finserv

Bajaj Finserv on Wednesday announced that its joint venture partner in its insurance arms — Bajaj Allianz General Insurance and Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance — has indicated it is actively considering an exit from the life and general insurance joint ventures.

“Allianz has indicated to Bajaj that, given its strategic priorities, it is actively considering an exit from the life and general insurance joint ventures,” Bajaj Finserv informed the exchanges. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“Discussions are at a preliminary stage, and there is no proposal before the board of the company or its insurance subsidiaries in this regard,” Bajaj Finserv added.

“Allianz, in case it exits the joint venture, has committed full support to Bajaj in ensuring a smooth transition to the Bajaj brand, keeping in mind the interests of policyholders, business partners, employees, and other stakeholders of the insurance companies,” it stated.

Although Allianz has indicated a potential exit from the insurance joint ventures with Bajaj Finserv, it remains committed to the Indian insurance market but will not speculate on alternatives.

Allianz holds a 26 per cent stake in each of the insurance arms, while Bajaj Finserv owns 74 per cent.

More From This Section

While the life insurance arm is among the top life insurers in the country, Bajaj Allianz General is the second-largest private sector general insurer.

According to Bloomberg, Allianz plans to exit Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Co. and Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Co. because its Indian partner isn’t allowing the German insurer to raise its stake at a discounted price, according to sources who requested anonymity as the information isn’t public. Allianz is also reportedly not given a say in strategic decisions, the sources said.