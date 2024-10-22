Royal Enfield debuts in Bangladesh with manufacturing and assembly unit

In one of the major industrial developments since the political crisis in Bangladesh, Royal Enfield, the global leader in the mid-size motorcycle segment (250cc-750cc), on Tuesday announced the commencement of operations of its manufacturing unit and flagship showroom in the country.

Located in Chauddagram, Cumilla District, the new manufacturing facility is Royal Enfield's sixth assembly unit outside India—after Nepal, Brazil, Thailand, Colombia, and Argentina—in addition to its state-of-the-art manufacturing and ancillary facilities in Tamil Nadu, India. Set up in collaboration with IFAD Motors, this announcement is a significant boost to the company's business in the SAARC region, further reiterating Royal Enfield's commitment to Bangladesh.

With an assembly capacity of more than 30,000 units per year, the Cumilla District facility is a modern, state-of-the-art unit spread over 7.83 acres that will cater to growing demand in the country. Initially, the facility will handle the local production and assembly of four flagship models—Hunter 350, Meteor 350, Classic 350, and Bullet 350—specifically for the Bangladesh market.

Commenting on Royal Enfield’s entry into Bangladesh and the inauguration of its facilities, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, chief commercial officer, Royal Enfield, said: “At Royal Enfield, our vision is to expand the middleweight motorcycle segment globally, and our entry into Bangladesh marks another important milestone in this journey. We have steadily grown the midsize market globally, with a strong foothold in key markets across the Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific regions. Last year, we further strengthened our presence in SAARC by launching CKD operations in Nepal, and now we are delighted to be starting our journey in Bangladesh with the launch of our facility and retail operations in partnership with IFAD Motors.”

Speaking about the launch of Royal Enfield motorcycles in Bangladesh, he added: “We are confident that Bangladesh has significant growth potential in the leisure motorcycling culture. We are keen to further nurture and grow this culture and are thrilled to launch four of our iconic motorcycles—the Hunter 350, Meteor 350, Classic 350, and Bullet 350—in Bangladesh. Through localized production and assembly, we aim to elevate the customer experience, improve accessibility, and expand the motorcycling way of life with the Bangladesh riding community.”

Iftekar Ahmed Tipu, chairman of IFAD Motors, said: “We are delighted to partner with a global brand like Royal Enfield. With a strong legacy and foundation, as well as an enviable portfolio of world-class motorcycles, Royal Enfield has played an integral role in growing the global mid-size segment. As part of our growth commitment, we will expand our own and dealer retail network across Bangladesh in the coming years, helping us attract new consumers and bring our product and services closer to customers. We aim to offer best-in-class service and customer experience to strengthen the mid-size motorcycle segment in Bangladesh.”

Bangladesh’s auto industry is one of the largest in South Asia and is an important market for the brand, especially since recent regulations allowed the sale of motorcycles with engine capacities of up to 350cc. The motorcycling culture has also been growing in the SAARC region, demonstrating high growth potential in the middleweight segment. Royal Enfield aims to establish a strong presence in Bangladesh with this market debut.

With this setup, Royal Enfield is committed to increasing accessibility to its motorcycles in Bangladesh, as well as nurturing the growing middleweight segment in the country. The new facility will be complemented by Royal Enfield’s first flagship showroom in Dhaka. Spread across 7,866 square feet, this expansion aims to serve the growing base of Royal Enfield enthusiasts in Bangladesh, offering a premium sales and customer experience. With an additional 3,900 square feet service centre, it will facilitate end-to-end sales, service, and after-sales support. Initially, Royal Enfield will be launching the iconic Bullet 350, the timeless Classic 350, the modern retro roadster Hunter 350, and the easy cruiser Meteor 350 in Bangladesh.