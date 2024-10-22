Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Naveen Jindal group to invest Rs 2,160 crore to scale up cement production

Naveen Jindal group to invest Rs 2,160 crore to scale up cement production

Company will set up grinding unit in Odisha's Angul to help plans for expansion

Jindal Panther Cement
The group has a 1 mtpa cement unit in Raigarh, Chhattisgarh, at the Jindal Steel & Power facility. Cement from the Raigarh unit is sold under the Jindal Panther brand | Photo: Company
Ishita Ayan Dutt Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2024 | 2:23 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Naveen Jindal group’s Jindal Panther Cement on Tuesday said it will invest Rs 2,160 crore to scale up production capacity to 7 million tonne per annum (mtpa).

The company will set up a cement grinding unit of 1.5 mtpa capacity in Angul, Odisha, setting the stage for further expansion. The unit will use around 1 mtpa of blast furnace slag from Jindal Steel & Power’s integrated steel plant in Angul. Slag is a by-product in steelmaking and a raw material used in cement manufacturing. The 7 mtpa capacity addition is likely to happen over some four years.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


The group has a 1 mtpa cement unit in Raigarh, Chhattisgarh, at the Jindal Steel & Power facility. Cement from the Raigarh unit is sold under the Jindal Panther brand.

The expansion to 7 mtpa – across Angul and Raigarh – would strengthen the group’s presence in the cement industry and provide sustainable construction materials to support growing infrastructure needs in the region, it said in a statement.

The move is in line with the strategy of becoming a “one-stop shop” for homebuilders whereby Panther’s cement and Steel & Power’s rebar would be jointly marketed via a common distribution system under the “Jindal Panther” brand.

“The commissioning of our Angul grinding unit marks a significant step in our journey towards a sustainable future. Our low-carbon cement and innovative distribution model position us uniquely to support eastern India’s infrastructure growth while contributing to a greener planet,” said Rohit Vohra, chief executive officer of Jindal Panther Cement.

More From This Section

Royal Enfield debuts in Bangladesh with manufacturing and assembly unit

Major shakeup at Disney: New chair named, CEO replacement coming soon

Meet Avira & Vir: JSW MG Motor's new AI chatbots revolutionising car buying

Adani's Ambuja to acquire 46.8% stake in Orient Cement for Rs 8,100 cr

In the news again, British daily Financial Times eyes Indian market


Separately, Ambuja Cements, which is owned by the Adani family, on Tuesday announced signing a binding agreement to acquire 46.8 per cent stake in Orient Cement Ltd for Rs 8,100 crore.

 

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Jindal Group in talks to acquire Czech-based Vitkovice Steel for Rs 1k cr

Jindal abandons oil venture with Venezuela's crude producer PDVSA: Report

Jindal India plans to invest Rs 1,500 crore to expand production capacity

JSPL, JRPL sign pact to invest in green hydrogen production in Odisha

Savitri Jindal, Surjewala's son file papers for Haryana Assembly polls

Topics :Naveen JindalJindal GroupCementcement industryCompanies

First Published: Oct 22 2024 | 12:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story