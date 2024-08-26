Amazon Pay UPI surpasses 100 million customers, marking a major milestone

Amazon Pay UPI has crossed 100 million customers, with the online platform used mainly for e-commerce transactions, utility bill payments and mobile recharges, the company announced on Monday.

The app has become a significant success, streamlining transactions both on Amazon.in shopping app and across a wide range of external platforms.

"UPI has revolutionised the way customers transact online and we see a vast, untapped potential within the UPI ecosystem, including opportunities in wallet-on-UPI and credit line on UPI. We are humbled and proud that 100 million customers have chosen Amazon Pay UPI as their preferred choice of online payment experience,” Vikas Bansal, CEO, Amazon Pay India, said.