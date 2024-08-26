Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

KPI Green Energy receives LoIs for 13.30 MW green energy projects

The company said its wholly-owned subsidiary Sun Drops Energia will develop the projects

solar power, solar energy, green energy, clean energy
The projects are scheduled to be completed in the financial year 2024-25. | Representative photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2024 | 5:10 PM IST
KPI Green Energy on Monday said it has received letters of intent for 13.30 MW of green energy projects.

The company said its wholly-owned subsidiary Sun Drops Energia will develop the projects, according to a regulatory filing.

"KPI Green Energy has received Letters of Intent for executing solar power projects with a cumulative capacity of 13.30 MW under the Captive Power Producer (CPP) business segment of the company," it said.

The projects are scheduled to be completed in the financial year 2024-25, in various tranches, it said.


Topics :Green energyenergy sectorenergy consumption

First Published: Aug 26 2024 | 5:10 PM IST

