Godrej Interio to open 104 new stores, add over 200k sq ft of retail space

A part of Godrej & Boyce of Godrej Enterprises Group, Godrej Interio currently has 900 stores in more than 600 cities across India

Godrej Interio
The brand will also add 104 new stores in fiscal year 2025. | Photo: Twitter
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2024 | 5:32 PM IST
Home and office furniture brand Godrej Interio on Monday said it plans to open 104 new stores and add over 2 lakh sq ft of retail space in the ongoing fiscal as part of its pan-India expansion.

A part of Godrej & Boyce of Godrej Enterprises Group, Godrej Interio currently has 900 stores in more than 600 cities across India.

Godrej Interio projects a 20 per cent growth this year and plans to add over 2 lakh sq ft of retail space in FY25. The company is poised to surpass 1,000 stores in August, it said in a statement.

The brand will also add 104 new stores in fiscal year 2025, it added.

"Our nationwide growth plan targets 34, 24, 19 and 27 new stores for the northern, western, southern, and eastern regions, respectively," Godrej Interio Senior Vice President and Head of Consumer Business (B2C) Dev Narayan Sarkar said.

Along with the physical expansion, the brand continues to enhance its digital presence and the company's e-commerce platform serves more than 17,000 pin codes, the statement added.


First Published: Aug 26 2024 | 5:31 PM IST

