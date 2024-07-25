Amazon says it witnessed the biggest Prime Day shopping event ever in India

Amazon India said that Prime Day 2024 was the biggest Prime Day shopping event ever, with the e-commerce firm getting highest-ever Prime member engagement and new membership signups.

The 8th Prime Day on July 20-21 saw 24 per cent more Prime members shopping in India as compared to the previous year, making it the highest-ever Prime member engagement event. It also witnessed the highest-ever Prime membership signups in the two-and-a-half weeks leading up to the Prime Day. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“Prime members purchased more items than any previous Prime Day shopping event, and we recorded the highest number of same-day deliveries,” said Akshay Sahi, head of Amazon Prime, Delivery and Returns Experiences, India and Emerging Markets.

However, the company did not reveal the number of customers that shopped during Prime Day this year compared to last year.

Amazon India said a peak of 24,196 orders were placed by Prime members in a single minute (2024) as compared to 22,190 orders in 2023.

Amazon India said that 14 per cent more Prime members shopped in 2023 as compared to 2022.

Interesting customer trends and consumption patterns emerged across categories during the two-day event. Over 70 per cent of the demand for smartphones came from Tier 2 and 3 cities. Apple iPads saw 23x growth in sales and Samsung Galaxy Tabs saw a 17x surge in sales compared to previous year. Home Entertainment witnessed 26 per cent growth in sales.

“We are humbled with the tremendous success of our iQOO smartphones during the Amazon Prime Day 2024 sales,” said Nipun Marya, chief executive officer, iQOO.

“Amazon has been an essential partner of our journey since our inception in India, and our partnership has continually grown stronger over the years to serve customers pan-India,” he said.

In Amazon Fresh, muesli, eggs, seeds and dry fruits emerged as the top breakfast choices with a 1.6x growth Y-o-Y. Makeup and skincare brands spiked up to 3x Y-o-Y. Quirky colours, and multi-functional travel luggage bags saw a 10x growth from D2C brands. Laptops, headphones, speakers and computer accessories saw up to 20 per cent growth in sales compared to Prime Day 2023.

Small and medium businesses (SMBs) saw a 30 per cent spike in sales compared to last year, with over 65 per cent orders from Tier 2-3 cities. Small businesses, including women entrepreneurs, weavers, and artisans, sold over 1,600 units per minute during the event.

Sangeet Agarwal, co-founder of luggage and travel accessories brand Mokobara, said the brand witnessed 10x increase in overall sales versus business as usual. “Prime Day has been instrumental in our growth strategy,” said Agarwal.

Adding to cart

- 24% more Prime members in India shopped vs Prime Day 2023

- Peak of 24,196 orders placed by Prime members in a single minute

- SMBs get over 65% orders from Tier 2 & 3 cities and beyond



- Apparels saw 5X increase in the D2C selection across brands

- Consumer electronics and personal computing category saw 13% growth in sales