Amazon shifts to new office near Bengaluru airport in cost-cutting move

Amazon India is relocating its corporate headquarters from the northwest region of Bengaluru to a location near the city’s airport, part of the company's ongoing cost-reduction measures, according to a report by the Mint.

Amazon currently occupies almost 500,000 sq ft of office space at the World Trade Centre (WTC), a 30-floor building owned by Brigade Enterprises Ltd. With Amazon’s decision to vacate, concerns arise about how Brigade will replace the tenant and the effect on rental income for nearby residential properties.

The new office location in Sattva, located 15 minutes from the airport on the city’s outskirts, is expected to cost Amazon significantly less — around one-third of the Rs 250 per sq ft the company currently pays, the report said.

Relocation timeline

The relocation process will begin in April 2025 and is expected to be completed by April 2026. The report quoted an Amazon spokesperson confirming the move, saying that the company regularly evaluates its office needs in line with business goals.

Brigade Enterprises clarified that Amazon’s lease agreement with them is still active. The company indicated that Amazon could have taken on more space in a development on Bellary Road (Airport Road), but the lease for their WTC office remains unchanged, the report said.

Amazon’s current office complex

Amazon’s current headquarters is located within Brigade Gateway, a 40-acre integrated complex that includes residential flats, a shopping centre, a five-star hotel, a hospital, and a school. The residential area has amenities such as a club, jogging track, and sporting facilities, making it a desirable place to live for Amazon’s employees. Reports suggest that about a quarter of the 1,200 flats in the complex are occupied by Amazon employees.

However, many employees are dissatisfied with the move, as the new office location is about 20 km away. The move could lead to long commutes for employees, especially considering the traffic congestion in Bengaluru. The journey to the new office could take over 80 minutes during peak hours, a significant inconvenience for workers used to the current office’s proximity.