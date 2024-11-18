Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

IndiGo issues travel advisory for passengers as fog engulfs Delhi

The airlines recommended passengers to allow extra travel time and check flight status before starting their journey

indigo airlines, indigo
IndiGo Airlines issued a travel advisory for passengers owing to fog conditions in the national capital. (Photo: Reuters)
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2024 | 7:35 AM IST
IndiGo Airlines issued a travel advisory for passengers owing to fog conditions in the national capital on Sunday.

In a post on X, the airlines recommended passengers to allow extra travel time and check flight status before starting their journey.

"Fog is currently affecting visibility in Delhi, which may result in slow-moving traffic and delays in flight schedules. We recommend allowing extra travel time and checking flight status before starting your journey. Safe travels!" the post mentioned.

Earlier the Delhi government directed to impose Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) from Monday after the Air Quality Index in the national capital crossed the 450 mark on Sunday falls in the 'Severe+' category.

Delhi's daily average Air Quality Index (AQI) rose sharply to 441 by 4 PM on Sunday, and further escalated to 457 by 7 PM, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). This severe spike prompted an emergency meeting of the GRAP Sub-Committee.

"Keeping in view the prevailing trend of deteriorating air quality of NCR, and to prevent further deterioration of air quality in the region, the Sub-Committee today has taken the call to invoke all actions as envisaged under Stage-IV of GRAP - 'Severe+' Air Quality (Delhi's AQI & gt; 450), w.e.f. 08:00 AM of 18.11.2024 (tomorrow) in the entire NCR," the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) said in a statement.

This is in addition to the preventive/ restrictive actions mentioned under Stage I, Stage II and Stage III of GRAP already in force.

The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) for the National Capital Region (NCR) is classified under four different stages of adverse air quality in Delhi: Stage I -- 'poor' (AQI 201-300); Stage II -- 'very poor' (AQI 301-400); Stage III - - 'severe' (AQI 401-450); and Stage IV -- 'severe plus' (AQI & gt;450).

The Stage-IV response encompasses an 8-point action plan designed to mitigate the pollution crisis. Key measures include banning the entry of non-essential truck traffic into Delhi, except for trucks carrying essential commodities or providing essential services.

First Published: Nov 18 2024 | 7:35 AM IST

