Apple likely to corner 39% share of Rs 1 lakh-plus smartphone segment

Samsung, which is a key player in this segment with its array of foldable smartphones, is projected to see its share fall from 65 per cent to 59 per cent over the same period. The information is based on data from Counterpoint Research.
Moreover, many are buying premium second-hand phones instead of new models. But with many iPhone users upgrading to the high-end iPhone Pro, which comes with a price tag of over Rs 1 lakh, Apple has been able to grab a larger share of this top-end smartphone segment, while rival Samsung has seen a relative fall in its share in the same segment.
In this space, Apple’s share is limited to some of its older phones like the iPhone 13 which are on offer at discounted rates. Samsung’s competition in this segment comes from OnePlus.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
₹249
Renews automatically
₹1699₹1999
Opt for auto renewal and save Rs. 300 Renews automatically
₹1999
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.