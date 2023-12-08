Home / Companies / News / Apple likely to corner 39% share of Rs 1 lakh-plus smartphone segment

Apple likely to corner 39% share of Rs 1 lakh-plus smartphone segment

Apple has been able to grab a larger share of Indian premium smartphone market segment, while rival Samsung has seen a relative fall in its share in the same segment

Premium
Photo: Bloomberg
Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2023 | 11:43 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

First the good news. India’s premium smartphone market (above Rs 30,000) has been on a roll this year and is estimated to grow by a staggering 60 per cent in calendar year (CY23) over the previous year.
 
Apple’s share in the Rs 1 lakh-plus phone segment is expected to hit 39 per cent by the end of CY23, up from 35 per cent in calendar year 2022 (CY22). 

Samsung, which is a key player in this segment with its array of foldable smartphones, is projected to see its share fall from 65 per cent to 59 per cent over the same period. The information is based on data from Counterpoint Research.
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The bad news, though, is that overall smartphone sales are estimated to fall by 2 per cent because consumers are taking more time to upgrade their old phones.

Moreover, many are buying premium second-hand phones instead of new models. But with many iPhone users upgrading to the high-end iPhone Pro, which comes with a price tag of over Rs 1 lakh, Apple has been able to grab a larger share of this top-end smartphone segment, while rival Samsung has seen a relative fall in its share in the same segment.
 
In the Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh price range, though, Samsung is expected to reach a market share of 13 per cent in CY23 — an increase of two percentage points over the previous year. This has been led by the success of its flip phones.
 
On the other hand, in the sub-Rs 1 lakh basic iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 segment, Apple has seen its market share go down by 4 percentage points, even though it continues to dominate the segment with a huge 74 per cent share in CY23.
 
In the entry-level premium segment, priced between Rs 30,000 and under Rs 50,000, Samsung has been able to increase its market share substantially to a projected 34 per cent by CY23, up from 30 per cent in CY22.

In this space, Apple’s share is limited to some of its older phones like the iPhone 13 which are on offer at discounted rates. Samsung’s competition in this segment comes from OnePlus.
 
Explaining the changes in the premium market, Neil Shah, founder of Counterpoint Research in India, says: “The mix for Samsung is changing from Rs 1 lakh-plus folding phones last year to flip phones (such as Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5) this year which are at sub-Rs 1 lakh. Apple’s higher memory variant Pro is doing very well and is at over Rs 1 lakh. So, as the iPhone base matures, you are getting some momentum.”        
 
If the entire premium smartphone market is taken into consideration (above Rs 30,000) Shah says the iPhone would end up with a 40 per cent share of the market, with the rest controlled by all brands on Android. That is 2 percentage points lower than in CY22.
 
In Q3 of 2023, Apple accounted for 60 per cent of the premium market of smartphones above Rs 45,000, and was followed by Samsung at 27 per cent and OnePlus at 7 per cent.

Also Read

India an extraordinary market, lot of headroom for growth: Apple's Tim Cook

Apple pulls down iPhone 14 Pro from online store, lowers iPhone 14 prices

iPhone 15: Roundup of features expected from upcoming Apple smartphones

iPhone 16 to get upgraded microphones as Siri closes in on AI integration

After iPhone 15, Apple to start producing iPhone 15 Plus in India

Tata Group planning Rs 40,000 crore semiconductor unit in Assam: CM

ED allegations false: Jet Airways founder seeks bail in bank fraud case

Four entities sold GMR Airports Infra shares worth Rs 4,136 crore

NARCL acquires two SREI companies under the insolvency resolution

IREDA floats retail division for business to customers loans at COP28 event

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Apple iPhonessmartphones companies

First Published: Dec 08 2023 | 11:43 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

IBA signs MoU with unions on pay revision; okays 17% hike for 5 years

Vedanta Resources to raise $1.25 bn through foreign investors at high rates

Technology News

iPhone 16 to get upgraded microphones as Siri closes in on AI integration

AI-powered Video Boost rolls out on Pixel 8 Pro: Guide on how to use it

India News

Delhi air quality falls to 'very poor' on Friday, no rain till December 11

India achieved in years with tech what took others a generation: PM Modi

Economy News

Forex reserves surpasses $600-billion mark after nearly four months

India will address EU's carbon tax issue; will retaliate if required: Goyal

Next Story