IREDA floats retail division for business to customers loans at COP28 event

IREDA Chairman & Managing Director Pradip Kumar Das announced the launch of the retail division while he was speaking during a COP event in Dubai

Shortly after opening, IREDA's retail division quickly sanctioned its first loan amounting to Rs 58 crores under KUSUM-B. (Photo: Bloomberg)
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2023 | 8:40 PM IST
State-owned Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency has floated a retail division for providing loans under PM-KUSUM scheme, Rooftop Solar, and other Business-to-Consumer (B2C) sectors.

IREDA Chairman & Managing Director Pradip Kumar Das announced the launch of the retail division while he was speaking during the Leaders' Dialogue on 'Actioning Solutions for Global Sustainable Development and Governance of Resources' on December 7, 2023, organized by CEEW & CII as part of COP28 in Dubai, IREDA said in a statement.

Shortly after opening, IREDA's retail division quickly sanctioned its first loan amounting to Rs 58 crores under KUSUM-B, it said.

Das also proposed a significant stride towards sustainable investing by suggesting a 1 to 2 per cent Assets Under Management (AUM) allocation for domestic pension and insurance funds into Renewable Energy (RE) bonds. This strategic move aims to deepen bond markets, fostering increased global and local investments.

Topics :DubaiIREDAUN climate talksrenewable energy sector

First Published: Dec 08 2023 | 8:40 PM IST

